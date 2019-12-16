San Antonio's Leading Medical Spa, Spa Black, Delivers Fast Hair Removal and Vascular Lesion Removal with Astanza ReSmooth

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spa Black, San Antonio, TX's unrivaled medical spa, has expanded and improved their aesthetic services with the Astanza ReSmooth diode laser. Founded by renowned Dr. Thomas Jeneby, Spa Black offers state-of-the-art medical spa services including long-lasting hair removal, facial rejuvenation, injectables, cellulite treatments, and much more. They've upgraded their hair removal technology to the ReSmooth to deliver faster hair removal sessions, painless treatments, and optimal vascular lesion removal.

"At Spa Black, we're always looking for new technologies and innovative procedures to give our clients the best care and results possible. That's how we've established ourselves as the leading medical spa in San Antonio," said Dr. Jeneby, owner. "Adding the ReSmooth was a no-brainer. It delivers the fastest treatments and can treat a full back or full legs in as little as 4 to 6 minutes. The ReSmooth vascular handpiece specifically targets unwanted vascular lesions and spider veins for optimal results. I'm so excited to bring this powerful laser to Spa Black and enhance our clients' treatment experience."

The Astanza ReSmooth is a powerful diode laser that uses a unique combination of wavelengths for better penetration in order to destroy the deepest follicles for long-lasting hair removal. Featuring the largest spot size on the market at 9.1 cm2 and an interchangeable small tip at 3 cm2, the ReSmooth can treat both large and small hair removal areas precisely and faster than ever.

Furthermore, the ReSmooth is designed with an integrated skin cooling system that cools the skin immediately before each laser pulse for maximum patient comfort. Dr. Jeneby has also invested in the ReSmooth's Vascular handpiece to deliver selective and efficient treatment for vascular lesion removal.

"We're so excited to welcome Dr. Jeneby and the Spa Black team to the Astanza family. Their strong desire to deliver the best treatments and aesthetic results to San Antonio is displayed through their hard work ethic, strong client relationships, and investment in great technology," said Garrett Rossero, Astanza Sales Representative. "We are proud to partner with Spa Black and can't wait to see all the outstanding results they'll deliver with the ReSmooth."

About Spa Black

Spa Black is a leading medical spa in San Antonio, Texas that is owned and operated by Dr. Thomas Jeneby. Dr. Jeneby is an Ivy League Board Certified Plastic Surgeon who obtained his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA. He specializes in Cosmetic Surgery with a focus on noninvasive face and body rejuvenation.

Spa Black offers a multitude of cutting-edge aesthetic services ranging from laser hair removal, vascular lesion removal, injectables, cellulite treatments, microdermabrasion, facials, snoring reduction, and much more. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://spablack.com/ or call one of their two locations. Spa Black North is located at 19323 Stone Oak Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78258 and can be reached at (210) 890-2385. Spa Black Wurzbach is located at 7272 Wurzbach Rd, Unit 804, San Antonio, TX 782540 and can be reached at (210) 682-8916.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Etherea MX, Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

SOURCE Astanza Laser

