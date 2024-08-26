SAN ANTONIO’S MUERTOS FEST TAKES CENTER STAGE AS THE PREMIER DAY OF THE DEAD EVENT IN THE UNITED STATES

- Día De Los Muertos at Hemisfair, a Nationally Recognized Celebration -

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Día de los Muertos returns to Hemisfair for its twelfth annual event with a FREE two-day festival on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27. San Antonio is fast becoming the epicenter of Day of the Dead celebrations in the United States, and there's no better place to join in the festivities than at Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair, also known as Muertos Fest. This vibrant event invites both locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the traditions and joyful remembrance of Día de los Muertos.

"San Antonio's Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair is recognized nationwide -- and for good reason," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "Our city knows how to embrace its rich cultural heritage in style and Hemisfair is the perfect location. I am confident the 12th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration will be the best yet."

Muertos Fest is the largest celebration of San Antonio's Day of the Dead events, attracting over 100,000 festival goers who attend to engage with the hundreds of individuals, organizations and schools from across the city of San Antonio come together to build altars, participate in the procession, and showcase their creativity in this uniquely designed participatory event.

"Día de los Muertos is now a celebrated tradition in the United States, and we are proud that San Antonio's Muertos Fest has grown into one of the country's most significant Day of the Dead events," said Jim Mendiola, Muertos Fest Artistic Director. "Our success is rooted in the support of our vibrant south Texas community, and we draw inspiration from the Chicano community groups and local families who have upheld this tradition for decades and are excited to witness the continued growth of this day of celebration both in San Antonio and nationally."

In 2023, Muertos Fest garnered national acclaim as USA Today recently included the event in the list of America's Top Ten Fall Festivals featuring two days of vibrant events and entertainment celebrating the rich culture of the Mexican tradition. Muertos Fest will partner with local ABC affiliate KSAT-12 for the third consecutive year to broadcast this year's celebration. The event will be aired as a two-hour, primetime special on October 30, 2024, reaching both local and national audiences via their online platform KSAT+.

The heart of Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair are the eighty plus altars created by San Antonio families, schools and community organizations. These traditional and contemporary ofrendas vibrantly line the paths throughout the expansive grounds of Hemisfair, the site of the 1968 World's Fair. The procession, a signature element of the event, is open to families, schools, and other organizations to pay homage to their loved ones and showcase their creativity in a meaningful way. Other festivities include a lineup of bands and DJs across five stages, dance and poetry performances, the Muertos Mercado – a curated arts market, workshops, children's programming and much more.

About Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair (popularly known as Muertos Fest)

Established in 2013, Día de los Muertos is held annually in downtown San Antonio at Hemisfair and touts the largest open altar exhibition and contest in the region. The annual festival celebrating the traditional Mexican holiday, is recognized as the largest and most well-known Day of the Dead Festivals in Texas and the U.S. The festival aims to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away while fostering cultural awareness, understanding, and appreciation. Named as one of the 10 Great Day of the Dead Celebrations in the world by USA Today, and as one of the "7 Best Fall Festivals in the United States" by National Geographic Magazine, Muertos Fest was also named the second best Día de los Muertos Celebrations in the country by Tripping.com. Muertos Fest was recently featured in the Season 12 premiere episode of The Food Channel's Carnival Eats. Visit www.muertosfest.com and follow @MuertosFest on social media for updates.

