San Benito Health Care District Outlines Next Steps for Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Insight as Negotiations Continue

HOLLISTER, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Benito Health Care District (District) announced the next steps in the ongoing process to finalize the lease-to-own transaction between Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) and Insight. While significant progress has been made, there is still important work ahead to complete the transaction. The six key steps are set forth below:

Step 1: Finalizing Definitive Agreements

Advisors and staff, acting under the direction of the District Board, are currently negotiating definitive agreements with Insight. These agreements include the asset purchase agreement, the lease, and supporting documents.

Step 2: Filing Applications with the State

Simultaneously, advisors and staff are preparing the necessary filings for the state regulatory approvals. This includes applications related to the change in ownership of hospital assets, such as the hospital license.

Step 3: Presentation of Agreements to the Board

Once draft agreements are finalized, they will be presented to the Board for review, discussion, and approval. This review will take place during a noticed public meeting. Community members are encouraged to attend and comment.

Step 4: Board Approval and Submission of Regulatory Filings

Once the Board approves the agreements, HHMH will execute the agreements and submit the required documents to state regulatory agencies for review.

Step 5: Regulatory Review and Approval

Regulators will review the submitted agreements and filings to ensure compliance and approve the transaction. The review and approval process in similar transactions typically takes between three and four months.

Step 6: Transaction Close and Insight's Management Transition

Upon receiving regulatory approvals, the transaction will be complete, and Insight will officially assume management of HHMH pursuant to the lease.

This structured approach reflects the District's commitment to transparency and collaboration as it works to secure the future of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. The District remains dedicated to keeping the community informed throughout this process.

About Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is a full-service, public agency hospital delivering modern medicine and compassionate care to the growing San Benito County community. HHMH offers hundreds of health services across multiple locations, including top-tier specialists, a modern Emergency Department, and a state-of-the-art Women's Center. To learn more about Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation, please visit www.hazelhawkins.com.

PR CONTACT: Marcus Young

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Phone: (831) 636-2644

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital