San Bernardino Attorney Douglas Borthwick Honored as Elite Lawyer for Family Law in California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Law attorney Douglas Borthwick, is the recipient of a 2024 Elite Lawyer Award. The award recognizes exceptional attorneys across the U.S. who have demonstrated a high level of competence in their practice and received acknowledgment from their peers, community and the bar.

Elite Lawyer has a multi-tiered selection process, beginning with peer nominations. This is followed by a review and evaluation process based on each attorney's professional achievements, reputation, commitment to community and legal competence.

Award Douglas Borthwick

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Ph: 714-654-6742

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for. We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude; appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly. Sometimes, you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

"You just never know what someone is dealing with behind closed doors. No matter how happy someone looks, how loud their laugh is, how big their smile is, there still can be a level of hurt that is indescribable. So be kind. Even when others are not, choose to be kind." – Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit: www.borthwicklawyer.com

Also visit: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Media Contact: John Walter

Phone: 714-564-9401

SOURCE The Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick