San Bernardino County, California Selects Aurigo Essentials Cloud Software To Streamline Its Capital Program Planning, Project Delivery And Right Of Way Processes.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Bernardino County, which is the largest county in the United States by area covers the areas of Los Angeles and Long beach of over 20,000 square miles. The Real Estate Services Department at San Bernardino completed over 108 capital improvement projects in 2018 for a total of $67M toward its infrastructure, bridge replacements, and right of way projects. The Project Management Division (PMD) has selected Aurigo Essentials Cloud to streamline the way it plans and delivers its capital projects in the future.

"The PMD division at San Bernardino county wanted to select a modern software that handled the entire capital project lifecycle over the cloud, and yet met our budget, and demand for a quick implementation cycle. After a thorough vetting process, we selected Aurigo Essentials as they checked all the boxes. We are looking forward to a strong technology partnership with Aurigo," said Joel Garnica, Supervising Project Manager, San Bernardino County.

"Aurigo is excited to partner with the San Bernardino County and help the Real Estate Services Department to meet its capital project management needs with Aurigo Essentials. We see our entry into the small and medium government market place with Aurigo Essentials as a major game changer, that will help small and medium government agencies plan and deliver their capital projects using best in class cloud software at a very affordable price," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO of Aurigo Software Technologies Inc.

About Aurigo

Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently.

Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automates the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application and is investing extensively to harness Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aurigo helps over 200 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and India.

Aurigo Essentials Cloud is an all-in-one construction project management software solution, built on the same powerful Aurigo Masterworks platform. Aurigo Essentials is catered to needs of Small and Medium Government agencies, to help them automate their capital planning and construction lifecycle processes at a very affordable price.

Visit www.aurigo.com/essentials for more information.

