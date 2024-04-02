SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Woman Super Lawyer Maryam Parman, renowned as San Bernardino County's premier injury lawyer, has once again demonstrated her unparalleled expertise and commitment to justice with a groundbreaking $2.5 million settlement in a recent case. This triumph further solidifies Super Woman Super Lawyer's reputation as the go-to advocate for those seeking restitution in personal injury matters.

The case in question unfolded in the city of Adelanto when Super Woman Super Lawyer's client, while riding his bicycle at night, veered across a two-lane roadway, and collided with an oncoming vehicle, resulting in severe back injuries. Initially deemed at fault for the accident, Super Woman Super Lawyer and her team of adept attorneys meticulously investigated the scene, uncovering crucial evidence that revealed the true cause: neglected road maintenance.

It was determined that the client swerved to avoid sizable potholes, which the city and county had failed to address adequately. Super Woman Super Lawyer's astute legal team strategically leveraged this information, highlighting the negligence of the municipal authorities in maintaining safe road conditions. Through their diligent efforts and unwavering advocacy, they secured a resounding victory for their client, holding the responsible entities to account.

Super Woman Super Lawyer's leadership was instrumental throughout the litigation process, guiding her diverse team of injury attorneys as they pooled their unique expertise to craft a compelling case. They brought invaluable insights to the table, contributing to the comprehensive strategy that ultimately prevailed in securing the substantial $2.5 million settlement.

"As a dedicated advocate for the injured, I am immensely proud of our team's relentless pursuit of justice," remarked Super Woman Super Lawyer. "This outcome underscores our unwavering commitment to championing the rights of injured victims."

Super Woman Super Lawyer's unwavering dedication to her clients and her track record of success firmly establish her as San Bernardino County's best injury lawyer. With each triumph, she reinforces her commitment to ensuring that justice prevails for those in need.

About Super Woman Super Lawyer:

Super Woman Super Lawyer is San Bernardino County's best injury lawyer, known for her tireless advocacy and exceptional track record in securing favorable outcomes for her clients.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact by email only [[email protected]].

Press Contact:

Vanessa Casco

VP, Marketing

[[email protected]]

SOURCE Super Woman Super Lawyer