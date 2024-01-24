San Blas Securities Launches San Blas Capital Markets, a Dedicated Banking Division

Full-Service Broker-Dealer Expands Offerings to Provide Growth and Middle-Market Financial Advisory

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Blas Securities, a full-service broker-dealer headquartered in Atlanta and member of FINRA, SIPC and MSRB, today announces the launch of San Blas Capital Markets, a dedicated investment banking division located in New York City that provides comprehensive financial advisory, capital placement, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring services to growth stage and middle market companies. With the addition of this premier banking division, San Blas Securities now serves both privately-held and publicly-traded businesses generating up to $750 million in revenues.

Leading San Blas Capital Markets is Jeffrey Morfit, the newly-appointed Head of Investment Banking, and Ryan Hanavan, Head of Capital Markets. They bring over 40 years of industry experience and expertise to drive growth and performance in investment banking.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff, Ryan and their team," San Blas Securities Executive Chairman Alex Mckenzie says. "Their professionalism in analysis, idea generation and execution lines up with the level of service to which our clients are accustomed. Under their leadership San Blas Capital Markets will add a new dimension to financial offerings for clients," he adds.

"Our objective for San Blas Capital Markets is to integrate and expand the investment banking efforts of San Blas Securities, leveraging our successful track record in placement agent services, financial advisory, and M&A," Morfit says. "We are extremely impressed with the success of the businesses Alex and his team have built at San Blas Securities in institutional sales and trading, public finance, market making, wealth management and corporate finance, and are incredibly excited to be a part of this platform. By integrating various financial tools, technology, and expertise under one roof, we are not just simplifying the investment banking process, we are enhancing it."

Morfit and Hanavan lead a team of professionals dedicated to capital formation and advisory services, enhancing corporate value, and implementing strategic business initiatives. The team's expertise spans nine industries, offering services such as public offerings, equity and debt private placements, and M&A. Building on prior successful practices, San Blas Capital Markets is forming specialized investment banking groups to address high-growth verticals, including a group focusing on companies using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Hanavan expands on San Blas Capital Markets approach, adding that "we are committed to forging a new path in investment banking, one that is built on innovation, client-centric solutions, and deep market insight. As many recent headlines have shown us, complacency and stagnation can be incredibly costly for both investors and issuers. In today's fast-paced financial environment, we view adaptability and forward-thinking as fundamental to helping our clients navigate the complexities of the financial world with confidence and ease."

San Blas Capital Market's leadership aims to redefine the investment banking process, recognizing the changing landscape that calls for innovation. "Our focus with San Blas Capital Markets is to establish a modern investment bank prepared to adapt with rapidly evolving markets and investor preferences. Over the past few years, we have invested a significant amount of resources and capital in building an in-house suite of proprietary technology designed to facilitate modern investment banking transactions and help us establish leadership in the industry," Morfit explains.

About San Blas Securities

San Blas Securities, LLC, is a full-service independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) with an independent wealth management network. Based in Atlanta, San Blas Securities is a member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. For more information about San Blas Securities, visit the website at sanblassecurities.com or call 404-704-0406.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities by San Blas Securities.

