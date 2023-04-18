San Clemente's Newest Senior Living Community Comes to Life

87-unit, two-story building will offer luxury assisted living and memory care.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbert South Bay Partners announces construction has now begun on THE SEVILLE, a senior living community located at 2421 Calle Frontera, San Clemente, CA 92673. Offering the highest levels of care for both assisted living and memory care, this new luxury community will provide seniors who need assistance throughout the day – or just from time to time – or those living with dementia a lifestyle of ease and grace. The leasing office for THE SEVILLE will open late 2023, with occupancy planned for summer of 2024.

Harbert South Bay Partners, LLC

With a unique design focused on encouraging residents to live at the highest level of ability, developer Harbert South Bay Partners points out apartments within THE SEVILLE will be significantly larger than those in traditional supportive environments for seniors.

"It's almost unheard of for assisted living and memory care residents to have apartments as large and well-equipped as those planned for THE SEVILLE," says Patrick McGonigle, CEO for Harbert South Bay Partners. "Seniors and their families are much more discerning now, and we're giving them lifestyle options they most likely have not imagined were possible in a setting that also provides excellent care."

With walk-in closets and washers and dryers in both assisted living and memory care apartments, and full kitchens in assisted living apartments, residents will have a level of independence not typically seen in senior living communities providing care services.

THE SEVILLE will include 87 units, with 63 of those being assisted living and 24 memory care. Three courtyards will provide secure access to sunshine and ample light inside the planned buildings. The community will offer concierge service, luxury amenities – such as a pool for assisted living residents – and something few senior living communities have – views of the sunset over the Pacific. All of this is punctuated by clinically excellent care for those seniors needing assistance with activities of daily living and those who are experiencing all levels of dementia-related memory disorders.

THE SEVILLE will be managed by Momentum Senior Living, a Southern California-based company providing management and operational services to senior living communities in California.

"We continue to push the boundaries of what wellness for seniors looks like in a community setting," says Josh Johnson, Momentum CEO. "We're excited to see this project grow and take life, and are thrilled to bring this level of elegant assisted living and memory care to families in Southern California."

About Harbert South Bay Partners:

Since 1994, Harbert South Bay Partners has developed superior quality senior living communities, totaling more than 11,000 residences. A key part of Harbert South Bay Partners' business model involves staying on the leading edge of trends that align with today's seniors. This includes pioneering new approaches in building design, as well as partnering with companies that provide safe, high-quality, state-of-the-art care for seniors. Harbert South Bay Partners is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and has just under 2,000 units under construction or in design/pre-development throughout the U.S.

About Momentum Senior Living:

Orange County-based Momentum Senior Living brings extensive experience guiding senior living communities across the U.S., and particularly in Southern California. Momentum assures a laser focus on helping residents stay connected and inspired through shared events, experiences, tastes and technology. Plus, Momentum's holistic approach encompasses all aspects of life, including the mind, body, spirit and environment. So, residents experience a lifestyle and community culture focused on their total well-being. Headquartered in Southern California, Momentum is uniquely suited to manage senior living in the area with the two principals having served over 4,000 residents in seven senior communities in Southern California.

