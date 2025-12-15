San Diego Artist Lou Ward Releases "Christmas Eve Warm and Cozy," a Southern California Holiday Song

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego–based singer-songwriter Lou Ward has released "Christmas Eve Warm and Cozy," a new holiday song that reflects how Christmas is celebrated in Southern California — where warmth comes from family, comfort, and connection rather than winter weather.

Blending modern R&B, pop, and soulful holiday elements, the song captures an intimate Christmas Eve at home: children tucked into bed, blankets on the couch, cocoa steaming, toys being assembled, and families settling in for the night. Rather than replacing traditional holiday imagery, the song offers a warm-weather perspective that complements the snow-filled scenes found in classic Christmas music.

The inspiration for the song came after Ward's sync agency issued a request for Christmas music centered on Los Angeles and Southern California holiday celebrations. Initially misunderstanding the brief, Ward later realized the request focused on depicting how Christmas is actually experienced in warm-weather regions.

"Once I understood what they were actually looking for, I knew the song I'd written wasn't what the brief was asking for," Ward says. "But it also made me realize I'd captured something real — how Christmas is actually experienced by so many families here. At that point, the song had its own purpose."

"Christmas Eve Warm and Cozy" is available in two versions, each designed for a different listening experience. The Standard Version delivers the full lyrical story in a concise, radio-friendly format. The Extended Version expands the arrangement into a longer, groove-driven holiday vibe — ideal for decorating, wrapping presents, or enjoying festive gatherings.

Both versions share the same message: the love and connection of Christmas don't end when the decorations come down — they last all year long.

An accompanying music video featuring a Southern California family celebrating Christmas Eve supports the release. Ward also plans to engage with local media and community outlets throughout San Diego County during the holiday season.

About Lou Ward

Lou Ward is a San Diego-based independent artist blending soul, pop, and narrative-driven songwriting. His work includes holiday releases, relationship-focused songs, and socially conscious projects such as the mental health awareness initiative We See Your Signs.

"Christmas Eve Warm and Cozy" is available now on streaming platforms and at https://www.LouWardSings.com.

