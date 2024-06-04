San Diego-based Managed Service Provider ITCM Acquires Value Logic, Inc.

The managed service provider and the computer hardware, software and networks consultant offer complementary knowledge and experience to businesses in San Diego County and nationwide

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITCM, a San Diego-based leading technology solution provider, announced today the acquisition of Value Logic, Inc., an IT managed service provider (MSP), to further strengthen its diverse service offerings. This is the fourth MSP that ITCM has acquired, and one poised to solidify the company as a trusted outsourced partner for network, cloud, infrastructure management, software development and security expertise.

With a strong company culture and emphasis on collaboration, ITCM has expanded from a modest MSP to a one-stop industry leader focused on empowering people and companies to grow. The acquisition of Value Logic expands the ITCM team's experience and depth of knowledge, adding IQMS implementation and maintenance expertise to its offerings. With this, ITCM has the capabilities, culture, integrity and human capital to meet customers' evolving needs and continue expanding.

Carlsbad-based Value Logic, which for 25 years has optimized IT infrastructures by providing efficient, secure and affordable IT services including voice/data support, data management, boosted security and round-the-clock IT support, complements ITCM and the company's core values.

"Through our synergy with the Value Logic leadership and engineers, we gain manufacturing industry knowledge, key processes and procedures, and important distribution relationships that will enhance our level of service," said Jorge Ruiz de Castilla, ITCM CEO. "The benefit to customers is a single point of contact, quicker turnaround time, streamlined standardization, increased breadth of services, broader cybersecurity expertise and, most of all, peace of mind."

Hossein Rabiyan, Value Logic CEO, said, "We were drawn to ITCM's deep understanding of IT, in addition to the company's openness to new methods and ideas, respect for our team and knowledge base, and commitment to its customers. We look forward to rolling up our sleeves and working together to exceed client expectations."

About ITCM

Founded in 1985, ITCM, a technology solution provider that services the San Diego community and customers nationwide, provides businesses with solutions that enhance and secure their IT infrastructure. We plan, integrate and manage IT infrastructure to support business agility. By combining managed IT services with software development, integration services and cloud computing, our customers experience fast and efficient access to more secure environments and optimized technology, anywhere. Our integrated approach to IT solutions allows businesses to reduce operational expenses and increase efficiencies and productivity, while minimizing downtime. For more information about ITCM and our services, visit https://www.itcm.co/ and follow us on LinkedIn at @the-chip-merchant/.

SOURCE ITCM