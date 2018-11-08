San Diego California FemCap, Inc. Presents Breakthrough Products In Women's Reproductive Health and Menstrual Hygiene

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Public Health Association (APHA) awarded FemCap, Inc. of San Diego, a feminine medical device company, the winner of their prestigious 2018 video contest. The APHA conference will be attended by 12,000 medical professionals in San Diego November 10-13th, 2018.

Angelica Walker of APHA announced the achievement, that FemCap, Inc. won with "100 more votes than the second place contestant."

Here is our award winning video an introduction to our ground breaking devices: https://youtu.be/T8mYOOOw78E .

Your audience would be very interested in the most recent advances in women's reproductive health and feminine hygiene, and we would be honored to be featured and tell your audience all about our truly groundbreaking products.

FemCap, Inc. has introduced two unique products, that are both patented, and FDA approved. One product is called FemCap, www.femcap.com, which is a non-hormonal contraceptive device. The design of the FemCap is incomparable to any other form of contraception. It cannot be felt while in place and has zero side-effects on the body, promoting both health and sexual pleasure. It's also reusable for 2 years and inexpensive, providing a better option for both women's wallets and their body.

The second product is called FemmyCycle, www.femmycycle.com, which is the only menstrual cup on the market that has patented no-spill design. FemmyCycle eliminates the risk of Toxic Shock Syndrome. FemmyCycle provides protection for 12 hours and thus is ideal for working women and athletes.

Both products are designed to enhance the quality of life for women; as well as, protect the Environment. The FemmyCycle menstrual cup prevents the pollution caused by contaminated pads and tampons. The FemCap contraceptive device spares women of hormones which are expelled from their urine which make their way into lakes and rivers and feminizes male fish, which ultimately causes their inability to reproduce.

The FemCap and the FemmyCycle will be displayed at Booth # 1007 at the convention center in San Diego, CA on November 11-13, 2018.

