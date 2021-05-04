San Diego Community Power and RAI Energy International, Inc. Announce Integrated 100 MW Solar Energy and 150 MW Storage Project

SAN JOSE and SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Community Power (SDCP), the not-for-profit community choice energy program serving five cities in the San Diego region, entered into a power purchase agreement with an affiliate of RAI Energy International, Inc. (RAI Energy), the Silicon Valley-based global renewable energy development company. The project is located in Imperial County, California and is an integrated 100 megawatt (MW) photovoltaic solar energy project and up to 150 MW/600 MWh of battery energy storage that will provide San Diego Community Power with a 20-year supply of renewable energy, help meet peak summer demand, and support grid reliability. With this first project, called the Vikings Energy Farm, SDCP delivers on its promise of investing in regional renewable energy projects that support economic development and local jobs.

San Diego Community Power was formed in Fall 2019 and launched electricity supply services last month for municipal customers in the five-member cities of Chula Vista, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, and San Diego. The program provides local control and consumer choice regarding energy decisions on a large scale for the first time in the region's history.

Under the terms of the power purchase agreement, RAI Energy's Vikings Energy Farm project will help SDCP power the equivalent of 50,000 homes.

"We are thrilled to be delivering on our promise to invest in projects that deliver more renewable energy to our customers and support regional jobs and economic development," said Joe Mosca, Encinitas Councilmember and Chair of the San Diego Community Power Board. "The Vikings Energy Farm project will provide clean energy when we need it most while supporting our goal of procuring 100 percent renewable energy to our customers by 2035 or sooner."

RAI Energy, through its affiliate Vikings Energy Farm LLC, will develop, design, permit, construct, own, and operate the proposed project. The site is located adjacent to Holtville, Calif. in the heart of the Imperial Valley. Showcasing the shared commitment to the local community, the project was named after the Holtville High School Vikings mascot. RAI Energy is working with the community to develop a scholarship program benefitting Holtville students. Construction on the Vikings Energy Farm is expected to begin in the fall of 2022, with commercial operations expected to begin in the summer of 2023. RAI Energy has a union labor agreement in place and is expected to employ in excess of 250 union workers at peak construction.

"Vikings Energy Farm represents the future of how we fight climate change and increase renewable energy. By combining solar and energy storage, RAI Energy will be able to inject renewable energy into the grid when it is most needed to help ensure reliability and resiliency," said RAI Energy and CEO Mohammed Alrai. "We are proud to partner with San Diego Community Power on this milestone project and we remain committed to helping power California with clean, reliable solar energy and storage," continued Alrai.



About San Diego Community Power: San Diego Community Power (SDCP) is a Community Choice Aggregator (CCA) committed to providing municipalities, businesses, and residents in the five-member cities with clean, renewable energy at competitive rates and investing in innovative programs that benefit the environment and the economy in our communities. SDCP will source cleaner electricity services for approximately 770,000 customer accounts in Chula Vista, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, and San Diego. Learn more at www.sdcommunitypower.org.

About RAI Energy: Based in Silicon Valley, Calif., RAI Energy International, Inc. is a global renewable energy development company. RAI Energy has successfully developed more than 400 MW of utility-scale and distributed generation solar PV in North America and overseas. In addition, the company has a robust portfolio of 500 MW of solar and 750 MW of energy storage projects in California, Arizona, and Texas. For more information on RAI Energy, please visit its website at www.raienergy.com.

CONTACTS:

Kim Coutts Katherine Potter San Diego Community Power RAI Energy International [email protected] [email protected] 619-977-0988 408-398-6611

SOURCE RAI Energy International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.raienergy.com/

