San Diego Consulting Group Chosen by Anchor Audio to Power Brand Marketing

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Consulting Group (SDCG) https://www.sandiegoconsultinggroup.com/ one of the fastest growing management consulting agencies, announced they have been selected by Anchor Audio https://www.anchoraudio.com/ , as their strategic marketing partner.

San Diego Consulting Group will provide Anchor Audio with critical marketing services designed to:

Improve brand awareness

Drive more site traffic revenue

Expand social media influence

Glenn Busse, Director of Sales at Anchor: "The Team at SDCG is world class, they live at the intersection of technology and the marketplace. They stood above the rest in professionalism, effectiveness and are all-around rock stars."

SDCG's marketing team will provide Anchor with a wide array of marketing services including: Website maintenance, dealer portal with eCommerce, Wordpress CMS site build, online product configurator, content development, including blogs, eBooks, white papers and case studies.

Kelly Powell, VP of Sales and Marketing at SDCG: "Anchor Audio has a rich history of providing quality US made products to the NFL, military, schools and government. SDCG's deep marketing and sales expertise will position Anchor to disrupt, innovate and grow their market share."

San Diego Consulting Group's mission is to bring operational excellence to exceed their client's expectations 100% of the time. The SDCG team consists of only the most competent people who are committed to excellence, teamwork, and the success of their clients. For more on SDCG's services please visit: https://www.sandiegoconsultinggroup.com/services

About Anchor Audio

Founded in 1975, Anchor Audio is the leading manufacturer of battery powered portable sound systems and portable public address systems. Anchor Audio is passionate and committed to providing every single customer with a reliable system that can be used by anyone anywhere for years to come.

About San Diego Consulting Group

San Diego Consulting Group (SDCG) is headquartered in Southern California. It provides small and mid-market businesses with executive advisory services in: Sales, Marketing, Operations, Strategy, Finance, Legal, Training, IoT, and fractional C-level support. SDCG helps its clients realize their goals by applying our deep industry and functional expertise to address their unique needs. Contact the San Diego Consulting Group today: https://www.sandiegoconsultinggroup.com/contact

Contact:

Tito Zamalloa

San Diego Consulting Group

Oceanside, CA 92058

(858) 200 - 5022

[email protected]

SOURCE San Diego Consulting Group

