San Diego Consulting Group Welcomes KC Bean to Executive Leadership

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Consulting Group (SDCG) https://www.sandiegoconsultinggroup.com/ one of the fastest growing management consulting agencies, announced today that KC Bean will be taking an executive leadership role with the firm.

KC is a seasoned executive with over 20 years' experience. KC has held senior executive positions in companies ranging from startups to large publicly traded entities. He is a registered patent attorney and has extensive experience in a wide range of corporate and intellectual property transactions. His focus is no implementation of leading areas of technology, including Industry 4.0, IIot, Automation, Robotics and AI.

His experience includes a broad range of business transactions including business formation, mergers and acquisitions, asset sales, IPO and a variety of supply chain and sales contracts. KC also has deep intellectual property experience, including patent, trademark and copyright prosecution, licensing and litigation.

Kelly Powell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing: "KC will play a vital role in this next phase of growth for the San Diego Consulting Group. His passion for IoT and Digital Transformation coupled with his CEO experience maximizing corporate objectives and structure will be paramount."

Before joining SDCG, KC held the position of CEO at Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies, an early stage e-textile and wearables startup that brought a full line of leading consumer product to market. KC also has direct experience building teams and strategies to monetize digital signal processing, home integration and automated vehicle technologies.

About San Diego Consulting Group

San Diego Consulting Group (SDCG) is headquartered in Southern California. It provides small and mid-market businesses with executive advisory services in: Sales, Marketing, Operations, Strategy, Finance, Training, IoT, and fractional C-level support. SDCG helps its clients realize their goals by applying our deep industry and functional expertise to address their unique needs. Contact the San Diego Consulting Group today: https://www.sandiegoconsultinggroup.com/contact

