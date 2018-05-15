San Diego County Office of Education Saving $1.1 Million, Reducing Carbon Footprint with Enterprise Fleet Management

ST. LOUIS, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) is partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management to upgrade its fleet while reducing both its costs and carbon footprint. Through the partnership, SDCOE expects to save $1.1 million while reducing fuel consumption and vehicle emissions by 30 percent over the next 10 years.

San Diego County Office of Education

Enterprise is helping SDCOE replace its 120-vehicle fleet with new vehicles that offer the latest in safety and crash-avoidance technologies, such as electronic stability control and backup cameras. The county office had been operating a fleet with an average age of well over 10 years. The new vehicles will require less maintenance overall. As a result, the average maintenance cost is expected to be cut by more than 13 percent of SDCOE's current average monthly cost per vehicle.

Enterprise has already delivered 20 new vehicles with at least a dozen more vehicles to be delivered this summer. A total of 120 new vehicles will be cycled through the fleet over the next five years.

County staff use the vehicles – a combination of cargo vans and sedans – for travel between schools and other SDCOE facilities. SDCOE also provides a variety of services to the 42 school districts, 124 charter schools and five community college districts in the county.

Making a Safe, Smart Investment

"Our partnership with Enterprise Fleet Management is not only saving taxpayer dollars, but also allowing us to reduce our carbon footprint and put our employees in newer vehicles with the latest safety features," said Bill Carpenter, Senior Director of Maintenance and Operations at SDCOE. "We plan to apply the considerable savings we realize on fleet costs to other pressing needs for our students and schools."

Enterprise uses local businesses to provide routine service and delivery of the vehicles. Once the vehicles have reached the optimum point in their lifecycle, Enterprise will apply its remarketing expertise to ensure that the county office receives the highest possible resale value for its fleet.

"Our customized program allows the San Diego County Office of Education to focus on the important work they do for the county, while leaving the details of managing their fleet of vehicles to us," said Anna Lees, Account Manager for Enterprise Fleet Management in San Diego.

Enterprise Fleet Management operates a network of more than 50 fully staffed offices and manages a fleet of more than 470,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The business provides full-service fleet management for companies, government agencies and organizations operating medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as for those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs.

Enterprise Fleet Management takes a sustainable approach to business, while partnering with companies, agencies and organizations like SDCOE to help them meet their respective supply-chain and corporate social responsibility goals. In fact, SDCOE partnered with Enterprise Fleet Management through its membership with E&I Cooperative Services, a nonprofit purchasing cooperative serving the needs of education. E&I partners with suppliers like Enterprise that are dedicated to providing high-quality environmentally preferable products and services.

In addition, Enterprise Fleet Management operates one of the nation's largest service departments, comprising more than 100 Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-certified technicians. Its National Service Department has been recognized with the ASE "Blue Seal of Excellence" award for 21 consecutive years, an industry record.

