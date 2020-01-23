San Diego expert explains why vintage homes need careful plumbing inspections

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colepepper Plumbing , a HomeAdvisor top-rated company serving the greater San Diego area with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, is advising buyers of vintage homes to double-check the age and safety of their plumbing.

"A prospective homeowner could be so caught up in the excitement of finding the perfect 1930s bungalow that they ignore the hidden expense of eventually replacing old, toxic pipes," said Mitch Kenney, owner of Colepepper Plumbing. "Even one leaking pipe can raise your monthly water bill by hundreds of dollars."



If you are looking to purchase an older home, Kenney recommends confirming the age of the pipes. Lead pipes were still being used well into the 1980s, and lead solder wasn't officially banned until 1986.



During a typical real estate transaction, home inspectors focus on the most basic of plumbing issues, such as whether or not the sink drains or the toilet flushes properly. Home inspectors do not usually take an in-depth look at the types of pipes installed in a basement, nor do they test for potential sewer gas buildup, bacterial contamination, or lead-based solder.



If the water coming from the main supply line in has a reddish color, Kenney notes, the house most likely has copper pipes and does not pose a lead-poisoning threat. However, if it has a grayish tint, that could indicate lead-based pipes – and you could be looking at a serious financial investment you didn't originally factor into the cost of your new home as well as bacterial buildup or various pre-code violations.



"If you are going to invest in a vintage home, it makes sense to add a complete plumbing inspection to the price of that investment," Kenney says. "You wouldn't buy a classic car based on one test drive, so you shouldn't buy a vintage home based on whether or not the toilet flushes."

For more information on scheduling a plumbing inspection as a potential home buyer, call 619-838-1322 to speak with a licensed professional or visit www.colepepperplumbing.com .

About Colepepper Plumbing

Colepepper Plumbing, rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, is a third-generation, family-owned and operated plumbing business serving San Diego and surrounding areas. Backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, Colepepper offers plumbing, drain and sewer repair, toilet repair and water filtration. Colepepper Plumbing has been awarded Best Plumbers in San Diego by Expertise, the Super Service Award by Angie's List, and Top-Rated Elite Service Provider for HomeAdvisor. For more information, call 619-838-1322 or visit https://www.colepepperplumbing.com .

