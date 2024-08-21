San Diego FC Partners with Mission Personal Injury Lawyers as Official Personal Injury Law Firm

Strong community advocates Mission Personal Injury Lawyers and the firm's managing partner David J. Muñoz to partner with San Diego's new Major League Soccer Team

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, San Diego FC (SDFC) announced Mission Personal Injury Lawyers (Mission), a leading local San Diego law firm dedicated to tireless advocacy for community and compensation for injured victims, as it's official personal injury law partner.

"Mission Personal Injury Lawyers is a firm that shares our deep commitment to the San Diego community, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Club as our official partners," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Together, we're not just supporting the game of soccer but also making a meaningful impact across the neighborhoods that make our city unique. This partnership is about more than just business – it's about building a legacy of community engagement and support."

Led by Managing Partner David J. Muñoz, Mission is a family-owned San Diego-based personal injury law firm that has represented injury victims across Southern California for nearly 15 years, recovering tens of millions of dollars in compensation on their behalf. Mission's commitment to their clients has earned their attorneys several prestigious awards, including selections to Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters, Top Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers, Best of the Bar by the San Diego Business Journal, "Excellence in Customer Service" by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and member-at-large with the distinguished, invitation-only San Diego-American Board of Trial Advocates (SD-ABOTA).

In addition to serving as the official personal injury law firm of SDFC, Mission will work with the Club to engage local neighborhoods through a series of dynamic events and initiatives aimed at celebrating the rich diversity and culture of San Diego County. One of the key highlights of this collaboration, includes Mission's involvement with SDFC's Chrome Ball Tour, an innovative promotional tour celebrating the game of soccer and the diverse neighborhoods that make San Diego County unique. During Chrome Ball Tour stops, Mission will support soccer tournament participants and engage in various event activities that highlight the firm's commitment to the community and clients. Additionally, SDFC and Mission will partner on an integrated charitable program that will raise funds for local non-profit organizations. Mission will announce its selections for non-profit organizations that will receive the funds later this year.

"Above all, at Mission Personal Injury Lawyers we are community advocates. That's why we're honored to partner with San Diego FC and support to the positive impact this team will have in our city," said David J. Muñoz, Managing Partner of Mission Personal Injury Lawyers. "Soccer is more than just a game; it's a powerful force that brings people together. We're eagerly anticipating an exciting partnership and inaugural season, rich with soccer, culture and community spirit."

The San Diego FC partnership marks a new chapter for Mission as the firm continues to champion community advocacy and compensation for injured victims. Mission will also host two SDFC club-themed contests each year, offering opportunities to win tickets, exclusive Club merchandise and other exciting prizes. These contests will provide fans with new ways to connect with Mission, while also raising awareness about the importance of legal protection for injury victims.

About Mission Personal Injury Lawyers

About San Diego FC

San Diego FC is an expansion team in Major League Soccer, scheduled to begin play at Snapdragon Stadium in 2025. San Diego FC is jointly owned by Mohamed Mansour, a distinguished entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist with global ties in the sport, and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in professional soccer. Manny Machado, San Diego's perennial MLB All-Star, is an investor in the Club. San Diego FC is a proud member of the Right to Dream community, a group of youth academies and professional football clubs around the world. San Diego FC's stated vision is to become the epicenter of football excellence and innovation in North America.

