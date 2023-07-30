SAN DIEGO INDEPENDENT ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL GROUP EXPANDS ITS PRESENCE

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Orthopedic Specialists, the largest independent physician-owned, physician-led medical practice in San Diego, continues its growth in San Diego and Riverside Counties by merging Thomas W. Harris, MD's worker's compensation medical practice. Additionally, the esteemed group proudly welcomes two new exceptional physicians, Pascual Dutton, MD, and Scot Youngblood, MD, further bolstering their team of experts.

Dr. Thomas W. Harris, MD, with a remarkable tenure in orthopedic surgery, has chosen to join his medical practice, encompassing locations in Chula Vista, San Diego, and Indio, California, with Synergy Orthopedics. A distinguished alumnus of the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Dr. Harris holds an impressive medical background, including a surgical internship and orthopedic residency at the University of Texas and serving as a medical officer and orthopedic resident in the U.S. Navy. His extensive expertise extends to Adult Orthopaedics, arthroscopy surgery, and training at the Southern California Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Group's fellowship program. Dr. Harris is renowned for pioneering arthroscopic surgery in San Diego, and his contributions to the field have been widely published in local and national publications, authoring four books on sports medicine.

Joining the Synergy Orthopedic Specialists' ranks is Dr. Pascual Dutton, MD, a highly accomplished Orthopedic Surgeon with specialized expertise in Sports Medicine, Total Joint Replacement, and minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures for the knee, hip, shoulder, and elbow. Dr. Dutton is committed to delivering personalized care using cutting-edge techniques to enhance his patients' musculoskeletal health, enabling them to return to their cherished activities. With academic distinctions from Stanford University and the UC San Diego School of Medicine, he furthered his training at the prestigious Kerlan-Jobe Sports Medicine Clinic in Los Angeles, where he served as an assistant team physician for major sports teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kings, among others. Previously affiliated with Palomar Health's Graybill Medical Group, Dr. Dutton will continue providing exemplary care to Dr. Thomas Harris's patients within Synergy Orthopedics' Sports Medicine team.

Dr. Scot A. Youngblood, MD, a seasoned orthopedic professional with over 25 years of experience, will lead Synergy Orthopedic Specialists' Foot & Ankle program. A former Captain in the U.S. Navy and Chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Dr. Youngblood's expertise in general orthopedics and Foot and Ankle injuries and disorders further elevates the group's capabilities. His dedication to the San Diego community is unwavering, and he looks forward to providing comprehensive care in collaboration with Synergy Orthopedic Specialists.

Dr. Tal David, president of Synergy Orthopedic Specialists, said, "We believe the additions to the team will continue to allow physicians to remain independent as they navigate the changes in healthcare. Patients will have greater access to what we believe is the region's foremost integrated orthopedic private practice with a reputation for quality and patient-centered care."

Operating across fifteen locations from Chula Vista to Encinitas and now Desert Springs, Synergy Orthopedic Specialists plans to continue its expansion, showcasing its dedication to providing accessible and exceptional musculoskeletal care. The practice also features several physical therapy locations and an MRI Imaging center while developing an 18,000 SQFT ambulatory surgical center in Mission Valley.

Synergy Orthopedics is San Diego's orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation leader and the official sports medicine provider for professional teams like San Diego Gulls Hockey Team (AHL) and the San Diego Legion Rugby Team (MLR), and San Diego Loyal Soccer Club (USL Championship). Synergy Orthopedic Specialists operates the San Diego Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine Fellowship, an ACGME-certified program.

