San Diego Insurance Brokerage Launches Second Brand, 4C Advising

Building on its 14 years in business, Fusco Orsini & Associates Insurance Services is expanding to provide under-resourced businesses with risk management, compliance, HR, and employee care solutions.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based Fusco Orsini & Associates Insurance Services is expanding its coverage with the launch of a complementary B2B brand. Aptly named 4C Advising, the new brand will provide small and midsize businesses (SMB) with four core areas of support including risk management, compliance, HR, and employee care solutions.

As shared in Alignable's August 2023 Small Business Report, 32 percent of "SMB employers are focused on hiring contractors and part-timers to help their businesses bounce back without spending as much money as full-time, permanent hires often require." This shift is largely being triggered by inflation, labor shortages, and struggles to find new revenue streams.

4C Advising will help these under-resourced businesses gain the support they need to grow.

"4C is the solution I wish I had as a founder," said Mike Fusco, co-founder of Fusco Orsini & Associates and founder of 4C Advising. "Three years into starting Fusco Orsini & Associates, I realized we were missing support in key areas of our business including HR, employee care, and compliance. I was frustrated and didn't have the capacity to hire a full c-suite or an expensive roster of consultants, so I found solutions that allowed us to scale the business without breaking the bank. Today, amid grueling inflation, we know how important this supplemental solution is to sustaining businesses."

4C Advising sources and vets the best HR, employee care, and compliance solutions. Instead of having to subscribe to an entire plan or platform on its own, each 4C client can buy into a plan that is shared with other companies. "It's a scalable solution that reduces the financial barrier of entry for our clients," adds Fusco.

The announcement of 4C Advising comes on the heels of a San Diego Business Journal "Best Places to Work 2023" designation for Fusco, Orsini & Associates. Approaching its fourteenth year in business, the company plans to maintain its strong company culture as it grows.

"We started as a locally-owned firm with three employees, and today are exceptionally proud of our team, the company we've built, and the direction we are heading," added Fusco. "We believe the launch of 4C Advising will complement the insurance services we provide while equipping our clients and team members for growth. We're excited."

To learn more, visit 4CAdvising.co or text or call (858) 384-1506.

