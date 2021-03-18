San Diego International Airport Works With Honeywell To Test Advanced Video Analytics To Help Create Healthier Airports

San Diego International Airport Innovation Lab is testing Honeywell's advanced video analytics technology. Tweet this

Using deep-learning artificial intelligence video analytics, the Honeywell Pro-Watch Video Management System (VMS) uses cameras to identify if the airport's occupants are complying with guidelines around social distancing and wearing masks. The advanced analytics provide an industry-leading level of accuracy, when used in the recommended operating conditions, and can isolate and report instances of non-compliance to airport staff.

"We are pleased to have Honeywell's technology be a part of our fifth Airport Innovation Lab cohort," said Gina Jacobs, SAN's Innovation program manager. "Honeywell's video analytics technology aligns with our health and safety focus, and we look forward to working with them as they continue to develop it in the actual airport environment. Our hope is these ideas that advance here at SAN will work at airports around the world."

Honeywell's video analytics solution supports several guidelines and recommendations like social distancing and mask wearing:

Social distancing . Honeywell's video analytics solution offers intelligent loitering detection and zone-based, real-time monitoring, providing an accurate way to count people entering or exiting a space, standing in a crowd, or sitting in public areas.

. Honeywell's video analytics solution offers intelligent loitering detection and zone-based, real-time monitoring, providing an accurate way to count people entering or exiting a space, standing in a crowd, or sitting in public areas. Mask compliance . Honeywell's advanced video analytics and deep-learning artificial intelligence make it possible to effectively identify mask compliance with less staff required.

. Honeywell's advanced video analytics and deep-learning artificial intelligence make it possible to effectively identify mask compliance with less staff required. Minimized overcrowding. Using people-counting tools coupled with social distancing analytics, Honeywell's solution can identify trends, track patterns, and show how airport employees and passengers use and move about a space to minimize overcrowding in areas like gate seating or airport lounges.

The video analytics solution is connected to Honeywell Pro-Watch Intelligent Command, which creates a dashboard that shows the number of occupants in a space, flags incidents that require security actions, and sends real-time alerts if social distancing or mask wearing protocols are not followed. This information enables airport staff to take appropriate action.

"Honeywell's video analytics solution can help airports better comply with and reinforce guidelines like social distancing and mask wearing," said Manish Sharma, vice president, chief technology and chief product officer for Honeywell Building Technologies. "The powerful AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) capabilities in our video analytics not only can help airport staff to identify trends, track patterns and understand how spaces are used but also can lessen unnecessary interactions with passengers to help keep staff safer."

San Diego International Airport recently achieved Airports Council International (ACI) World's Airport Health Accreditation for its "Let's Go Safely" program that prioritizes the health and safety of passengers, employees and the community through modifications and improvements at the airport.

Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions are part of a comprehensive effort to quickly develop innovative solutions that help critical sectors of the global economy, such as aviation, recover without the need to replace existing infrastructure. Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions provide a holistic view of a building's health based on key factors such as indoor air quality, occupant flow, personal protective equipment (PPE) analytics, thermal screening, body temperature monitoring, social distancing and sanitation efficacy.

