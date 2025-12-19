San Diego Jury Awards $18 Million to a Local Woman Injured by Surgical Negligence

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, 12/18/25, a San Diego jury awarded $18,056,088 to a local woman who suffered a massive stroke as a result of the negligence of neurosurgeon Dr. Sohaib Kureshi, who struck her carotid artery during an endoscopic procedure to remove a benign pituitary tumor. Plaintiffs Phuong Ho and Trinh Nguyen, her husband, were represented by Attorneys Robert Vaage of Vaage Law and Chris Hendricks of Fox Law Group. Dr. Kureshi was represented by Clark Hudson of Neil Dymott Hudson, APLC.

"The jurors had a very difficult task. They had to find that a neurosurgeon was negligent. That's not easy to do," said Attorney Vaage. "Ultimately, while the case involves neurosurgery, it came down to common sense, and the jury got it right."

Phuong Ho was diagnosed with a benign pituitary tumor and was referred to Dr. Kureshi for consultation. Imaging at the time showed that her left carotid artery was close to or abutting the tumor. Dr. Kureshi recommended endoscopic transsphenoidal surgical resection of the tumor, where the nasal passages are used as corridors to access the pituitary gland using an endoscope or camera. Per the experts, over 10,000 of these procedures occur in the United States every year.

During Ms. Ho's surgery, Dr. Kureshi took a biopsy specimen and immediately began removing tumor near the left carotid artery, where he struck the carotid with his surgical instrument. Ms. Ho had a massive stroke that left her paralyzed on one side of her body. She has regained speech and is able to walk. She still has difficulty using her right hand. "These are forever damages," explained Attorney Bob Vaage.

One of the jurors, after the verdict, said they couldn't get over the fact that Dr. Kureshi took the biopsy and then immediately went over to the most dangerous area. Based on the testimony of Dr. Kureshi's expert, other jurors felt that Ms. Ho's anatomy put her at increased risk and that Dr. Kureshi should have referred her to a specialist instead of attempting the surgery himself.

The jury started deliberations at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday and came back with a verdict a little after 4:00 p.m. the same day. Judge Evan Kirvin of the San Diego Superior Court presided over the case.

Case Name: Phuong Ho and Trinh Nguyen v. Sohaib Kureshi, M.D.

Case No: 37-202400002837-CU-MM-CTL (San Diego Superior Court, Hall of Justice)

Judge/Department: Hon. Evan P. Kirvin, Judge Presiding in Dept. C-69

Trial Dates: 12/1/25 through 12/18/25

