San Diego Jury Rules In Favor Of Smith Law Offices, LLP Client

The dependant adult claimed abuse, negligence, fraud and deceit, and assault and battery against the client and the homeowner/mentor. The case recently went to trial before a jury in San Diego. The jury found that neither the client nor the mentor were negligent towards the adult or engaged in any wrongdoing.

"I'm glad we were able to win this trial for our client," said trial attorney for the client, Doug Smith, founding partner of Smith Law Offices, LLP. "We always believed this client acted appropriately in its care for this dependant."

Smith Law Offices, LLP is a respected Southern California trial and litigation law firm providing efficient, affordable, and results-oriented services to its private and public sector clients. With considerable experience, its reputable litigators and trial lawyers deliver unmatched legal representation across its diverse practice areas. In addition to the public sector, Smith Law Offices, LLP specializes in labor and employment, regulatory, healthcare and business litigation.

