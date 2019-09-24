San Diego Legion releases Steffon Armitage following criminal conviction in France

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego Legion, a Major League Rugby franchise, has released Steffon Armitage due to his criminal conviction in France. In doing so, the Legion stated that Armitage's conduct does not reflect the values of the Legion and therefore, the team is going to go in a different direction for the 2020 season.

