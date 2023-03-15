San Diego Loyal SC Announces 2023 Partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, San Diego Loyal Soccer Club announced its partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort as the official and exclusive casino partner for the 2023 season.

As part of the partnership, Sycuan will have presenting rights of the "Sycuan Endline Suites" at Torero Stadium. The all-inclusive premium seating area is located on-field along the east endline and offers an up close and personal view of game action. The partnership also includes a 40th Minute Presented by Sycuan broadcast and Halftime Kick Contest throughout the season.

"We are proud to partner with the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club as the exclusive casino partner for the second consecutive year," said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "After an exciting 2022 season, we know the team has a lot of great things in store for San Diego fans again this year. We wish them great success and look forward to cheering them on throughout the season."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort for the 2023 season," Club President Ricardo Campos said. Together, we look forward to providing an exciting matchday experience for our fans, partners and all San Diegans."

Sycuan Endline Suites

Located on-field along the east endline, the Sycuan Endline Suites will be home to an up close and personal view of game action during SD Loyal home matches at Torero Stadium. Sycuan Endline Suite ticket holders will enjoy an all-inclusive experience, including food and beverage, plus premium parking. Group outings for the Sycuan Endline Suites can be booked by calling SD Loyal Ticket representatives at (858) 465-GOAL or by emailing [email protected]. For more information visit sdloyal.com/sycuansuites.

40th Minute Presented by Sycuan

For the entire 2023 season, the 40th minute of every SD Loyal match will be presented by Sycuan. As part of this unique promotion, fans will be able to enter to win a digital sweepstakes prior to each match. If SD Loyal happens to score a goal in the 40th minute, a Sycuan resort prize pack will be rewarded to one random entrant.

Halftime Kick Contest

The "Sycuan 25k Halftime Kick Contest" returns for the 2023 after an exciting debut in 2022. During select matches in the 2023 season, fans will be able to enter for a chance to 'kick' their way to a $25,000 prize. Fans will be selected at random and, if selected, will get to take their chance live at halftime during a home match.

ABOUT SYCUAN CASINO RESORT

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 39 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO LOYAL SOCCER CLUB

Launched on June 19, 2019, San Diego Loyal SC is a professional soccer team that competes in The USL Championship, the fastest-growing professional soccer league in the world. In just its second season in 2021, San Diego Loyal SC saw record crowds at Torero Stadium (University of San Diego) and secured a playoff spot for the first time in their short history. The club is led by some of the best in sport. Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis is the youngest principal owner in The USL Championship and Landon Donovan, one of the most decorated soccer players in the U.S., leads the technical side as both EVP and Team Manager. Veteran soccer executive, Ricardo Campos, is serving as the club's president. For more information, visit sdloyal.com.

