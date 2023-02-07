SAN DIEGO LOYAL SOCCER CLUB NAMES SYNERGY ORTHOPEDICS AS EXCLUSIVE HEALTHCARE PROVIDER FOR 2023 SEASON

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Loyal SC announced that Synergy Orthopedics and Dr. Tal S. David will serve as the exclusive medical provider and official healthcare partner for the San Diego's Loyal Soccer Club for the 2023 season.

"The health and wellness of our athletes is paramount to the success they achieve on and off the field," said San Diego Loyal SC President Ricardo Campos. "We look forward to having Dr. David and the Synergy Orthopedics team provide our club with unsurpassed personalized medical care and ensure that they have a healthy winning season."

Dr. Tal S. David M.D., president of Synergy Orthopedic Specialists, Inc., is a San Diego-based, board-certified orthopedic surgeon with an additional subspecialty certification in Orthopedic Sports Medicine. Highly regarded in the professional sports world, Dr. David has been involved in the care of athletes for 15 years and has served on the medical staff of various professional sports teams including more than 10 years as a National Football League team physician for the Chargers and American Hockey League Gulls, Major League Rugby Legion, as well as many high-profile professional athletes.

"Synergy Orthopedic Specialists is very excited to partner with the Loyal Soccer Club. San Diego is a great soccer city, and we are excited to be a part of professional soccer in this community," said Dr. David. "One of the strengths of Synergy Orthopedics is unparalleled Sports Medicine care. While it is particularly gratifying that Loyal SC has chosen a partnership with Synergy Orthopedics, I am proud of the fact that the comprehensive team of musculoskeletal specialists that we have assembled for our professional athletes is also available for our weekend warrior community athletes as well."

San Diego Loyal SC will kick off the 2023 season on Sunday, March 11, 2023, at home in San Diego against the Detroit City FC at Torero Stadium SD Loyal 2023 Season Ticket Memberships and Group Tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (858) 465-GOAL or by visiting sdloyal.com/tickets.

About San Diego Loyal Soccer Club

Launched on June 19, 2019, San Diego Loyal SC is a men's professional soccer team that competes in The USL Championship, the fastest-growing professional soccer league in the world. In its third season in 2022, San Diego Loyal SC saw record crowds at Torero Stadium (University of San Diego) and secured a second consecutive playoff spot. The club is led by Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis, the youngest principal owner in The USL Championship. Landon Donovan, one of the most decorated soccer players in the U.S., leads the technical side as Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations and veteran soccer executive, Ricardo Campos, serves as Club President. On the field, the club will be led by first year Head Coach Nate Miller. For more information on the club, visit sdloyal.com.

About Synergy Orthopedics

Synergy Orthopedics team of surgeons and specialists believe in providing patients with an integrated approach to musculoskeletal medical care, the highest standards of excellence, and exceptional healthcare experience. The team focuses on Sports Medicine, General Orthopedics, Upper Extremity, Lower Extremity, Hand, Foot & Ankle, Spine, and Total Joint Replacement. With over 15 locations throughout San Diego from Sorrento Valley to Chula Vista, the medical group features four physical and occupational therapy centers, as well as an imaging center with MRI. For more information, visit www.synergysmg.com.

