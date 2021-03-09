San Diego Padres and Tappit Partner to Take Petco Park Cashless

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tappit, the global payment and data ecosystem for sports, events, stadiums and venues, today announced a multi-year partnership with the San Diego Padres. The partnership, which marks Tappit's first with an MLB team, will help ensure a safe return when Padres fans are allowed back into Petco Park for the 2021 baseball season with the implementation of safe and seamless contactless mobile payment technology throughout the stadium.

Tappit will provide its white label mobile payment technology for Padres fans through the team's MLB Ballpark app, which will allow fans to make purchases using only their cell phone. Fans can link their preferred payment method to the app to enjoy a frictionless experience at concession and merchandise stands throughout the stadium to purchase food, drinks and merchandise quickly and efficiently. It also makes it easier than ever for the Padres to connect with fans, enabling the ability to send personalized vouchers and incentives directly to a fans' mobile wallet. 'Padres Pay' links directly to fans' Compadres Rewards loyalty account for a seamless user journey. Most importantly, the data and insights delivered by the platform will help the Padres maximize the fan experience and ensure operations are as efficient as possible.

"Tappit has an outstanding track record in the live event and hospitality industry around the world and has recently increased its efforts in the sports industry," said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. "As we prepare for the 2021 baseball season, our priority is the health and safety of our fans and employees. We believe that through Padres Pay, we're one step closer to safely welcoming Padres fans back home to Petco Park while minimizing person-to-person contact."

As the Padres prepare to welcome fans back to Petco Park once health guidelines permit, the solutions provided by Tappit minimize the amount of contact between fans and staff, allowing for a much cleaner experience that limits the possibility of passing bacteria between one another. The cashless solution also reduces the risk of fraud and theft, as all payment information is kept securely within the team's app and fans do not have the added worry of carrying additional cards or cash.

"At Tappit, our priority is to keep fans and staff safe as they're easing back into large venues and live events during these unpredictable times," said Tappit's CEO, Jason Thomas. "It's important for venues to take as many safety precautions as possible in order to provide a stress-free return for fans as they return to stadiums. As well as these safety measures, we are providing our partners with invaluable customer insights and data that other payment methods can't provide. As a result, teams will be able to provide their visitors with an even better fan experience."

Tappit will begin integrating its technology into the Padres' mobile app in advance of the 2021 baseball season.

