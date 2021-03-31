San Diego Padres Name Hyperice Official Recovery Technology Partner

The multiyear partnership kicks off ahead of Opening Day 2021 to provide players access to Hyperice technology throughout Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, including in dugouts, bullpens and training areas. Integration of the innovative HyperTank™️ will make it easier for players and staff to access the award-winning Hypervolt Plus for gametime recovery and beyond.

"Hyperice is at the forefront of recovery and their products have been a huge part of my routine," said San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatís Jr. "Now our team and fans get to learn about the tools that help us all stay on top of our game as we kickoff the season."

Silver Slugger Award winner and Padres All-MLB shortstop, Fernando Tatís Jr, will serve as the focal point for the partnership on and off the field, having joined Hyperice as an investor and the global brand's first MLB athlete-investor in 2020 .

"The Padres have one of the most exciting and explosive rosters in all of baseball. Through this partnership, we will activate our MLB league deal with Hyperice tech in dugouts and bullpens, and amplify the league's most electrifying player, Hyperice ambassador, Fernando Tatís Jr.," said Jim Huether, Hyperice CEO. "Our goal is to elevate performance for Padres players, and introduce cutting-edge Hyperice technology to the local San Diego community, Tatís followers and the global MLB fan base at large."

Hyperice and the Padres will partner on a content series showcasing the importance of player health and recovery to ensure longevity and performance throughout the entire season. Along with this, Hyperice will activate a full training and recovery room at Petco Park for players to utilize during training, practice and home games.

"With a 162 game season, keeping our guys healthy and strong is no small task. Hyperice technology plays a key role in both guarding against injury and ensuring an athlete's body is performing to its potential every day," said Mark Rogow, Head Athletic Trainer.

Today's announcement once again cements Hyperice's recovery technology category leadership as the company in less than a year has signed an unprecedented list of pro sports leagues ( NBA , NFL , MLB , PGA TOUR and UFC ); global pro sports teams ( New York Yankees , Los Angeles Lakers , Kansas City Chiefs , Seattle Seahawks , New Zealand All Blacks , Tottenham Hotspur and Kaulig Racing ) as well as an unrivaled list of athlete-investors including: Seth Curry, Anthony Davis, Rickie Fowler, DeAndre Jordan, Jarvis Landry, Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Ja Morant, Naomi Osaka, Chris Paul, Doc Rivers, Ben Simmons, Kelly Slater, Tatís Jr, J.J. Watt, Russell Westbrook, and Trae Young.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

