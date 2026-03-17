San Diego Philanthropist David Malcolm Announces Fall 2025 Scholarship Awardee

Efren Elias Gamez-Beltran Aims to Expand Mental Healthcare for Underserved

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Having immigrated from Mexico with his family at age 7, Efren Elias Gamez-Beltran co-founded a business with his father to pay for school, even though at the time, he was undocumented. Having perseverance paid off as he became a lawful permanent resident and then a U.S. citizen while pursuing a pre-medical education.

Efren Gamez-Beltran

His sister's suicide attempt and his mother's hidden struggles led him to his calling in psychiatry, which he is studying at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While his ultimate goal is to expand mental healthcare access for Hispanic and other immigrant communities, Gamez-Beltran is already making an impact.

Since 2019, he has worked at Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada, a free clinic for the uninsured, and co-founded MedLead Horizons to mentor students interested in healthcare careers. Helping his sister, he said, "taught me that recovery begins with understanding and presence."

David Malcolm said, "Efren is already walking the talk while he relentlessly pursues his education. He has overcome adversity and has a vision of enhancing the public health system. It is my pleasure to award him a David Malcolm Scholarship."

Since 2021, David Malcolm, a San Diego-based real estate expert, has supported students' educational journeys through his scholarship program. Awardees have overcome obstacles in their lives and seek support to continue their higher education. They submitted compelling essays about their goals and how they might inspire others, as well as make the world a better place.

"This will help me focus fully on completing my medical training," said Gamez-Beltran. "I want to become the kind of physician who helps patients find both their voice and their hope.

"My lesson is that success is not measured by ease, but by endurance," he concluded.

About David Malcolm

David Malcolm is a San Diego-based community leader, entrepreneur, and real estate expert. Having a long and successful career in real estate, he knows the importance of giving back. Among his various philanthropic endeavors, Malcolm is most passionate about educational opportunities, as well as helping homeless people get their lives back on track. He and his wife, Annie, also support a number of San Diego nonprofits.

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SOURCE David Malcolm