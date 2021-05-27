San Diego Physician Awarded Institute's 2021 Doris A. Howell Award

SAN MARCOS, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A palliative care physician, educator, and leader whose work has helped to expand access to pediatric palliative care for seriously ill children across the San Diego region has been named the 2021 recipient of the CSU Shiley Institute for Palliative Care Doris A. Howell, MD, Award for Advancing Palliative Care.

Ami Doshi, MD, director of Palliative Care Inpatient Services at Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, the largest children's hospital in the state, is this year's Howell honoree, the Institute announced today. Dr. Doshi created the hospital's palliative care consult service in 2010, making palliative care support available to countless children and families in San Diego, Imperial, and Riverside counties grappling with a range of serious or life-limiting conditions.

Dr. Doshi is also vice chair of Faculty Development at the UC San Diego Department of Pediatrics and has significantly helped grow primary palliative care expertise among pediatricians, hospitalists, intensivists, and others, through her work locally and through pediatric palliative care workshops at national conferences.

Because of Dr. Doshi's commitment to providing high-quality pediatric palliative care, hundreds of families have been positively impacted forever, according to Gail Knight, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Rady Children's Hospital, who nominated Doshi for the award.

"We're thrilled to honor Dr. Doshi and her team in their work with children and families impacted by serious illness," said Jennifer Moore Ballentine, executive director of the Institute. "Her compassion for patients and passion for teaching are exactly the qualities exemplified by Dr. Howell."

The Howell award is named after the late Dr. Doris Howell, a legendary physician and pioneer in pediatric hematology, oncology and community medicine who in 1977 founded San Diego Hospice and the Institute for Palliative Medicine (SDHIPM).

A $25,000 gift in Dr. Howell's honor from philanthropist Darlene Marcos Shiley accompanies the annual award and is bestowed on a local healthcare organization with ties to the selected recipient. This year's gift will be directed to the Rady Children's Hospital Foundation, at Dr. Doshi's request.

For more information about the Institute and/or the Howell award, visit csupalliativecare.org.

About the CSU Shiley Institute for Palliative Care

The CSU Shiley Institute for Palliative Care leverages the strength of the CSU system to expand access to and awareness of palliative care by training current and future health care professionals, using a groundbreaking online educational model that emphasizes a whole-person, patient-centered approach aimed at improving quality of life for people with serious or life-limiting illness.

