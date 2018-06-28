San Diego Promise Program, Providing Access and Lowering Cost, Lauded by Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Community College District is the latest to offer free tuition to high school graduates through their San Diego Promise program, announcing that all first-time, full-time students will be eligible to attend district colleges tuition-free for two years beginning in Fall 2018. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company that helps borrowers apply for federal loan repayment programs, urges students to make healthy financial decisions, such as beginning their higher education at a free or low-cost college to keep student debt to a minimum.

"San Diego is showing its commitment to education and to the financial vibrancy of its students," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "For those who are feeling overwhelmed by the student debt they have already accumulated in pursuit of their education, we can assist you in applying for and maintaining federal income-driven repayment plans, which base payments on income and family size and can end in forgiveness after 20 to 25 years of enrollment."

Launched as a pilot program in 2016 with 186 students and 700 students in 2017, San Diego Promise is expected to serve approximately 3,500 local students in 2018-19 at three local community colleges. San Diego Promise is modeled after similar programs in California and across the country aimed at reducing student debt and increasing student success and aims to ensure that no deserving local students are denied the opportunity to go to college due to lack of resources. Combining local fundraising with California Assembly Bill 19 in 2017 that allows a free first year of college, San Diego Promise will provide two years of tuition-free education for students who maintain a 2.0 GPA.

Seattle Promise has recently announced the launching of a similar program in 2019 for any Seattle public school graduate to attend local community college for free, following 13 years of a successful, though less expansive version. Seattle and San Diego join 18 other Promise-type initiatives from across the U.S. in similar endeavors to increase student accessibility and decrease cost, relieving students from the slow, steady financial stifling of high student loan debt.

"It is heartening to have this universal, inclusive, multi-layered approach to higher education and the financial health of its young people," said Knickerbocker. "For those who did not have access to this type of program, and find themselves weighed down by the heavy burden of student debt, Ameritech Financial aims to provide assistance. We can assist you with applying for different federal programs that are available, possibly helping you to secure and maintain the lower payments you may be eligible for with an IDR."

