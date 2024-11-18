San Diego Providers, Community Groups, Public Officials to be Honored at Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan's 2nd Annual "Leading the Way Awards" Dinner

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan today announced 52 individuals and organizations in San Diego County who will be recognized at the nonprofit health plan's 2nd Annual "Leading the Way" Awards Dinner at The Prado in Balboa Park on November 21, 2024.

The awardees represent a broad section of healthcare providers and community organizations who are recognized for advancing health equity, improving health access, and ensuring high quality care.

"The individuals and organizations we are honoring make a significant difference in our communities and in the lives of our Medi-Cal members in San Diego County," said Kristen Cerf, president and CEO of Blue Shield Promise. "We are recognizing them for the vital contributions they make to those who need our help the most. Their dedication, innovation and commitment to accessible, equitable care helps us fulfill our mission. We could not do this without them."

Honorees will be recognized for achievements in several categories, such as inspiring leadership, partnership excellence, innovation, distinguished service, healthcare quality, and equitable access to care.

Two of the awardees, Chicano Federation and Zara Marselian, president and CEO of La Maestra Community Health Centers, are being recognized with Visionary Awards for their transformative roles serving the community.

"Chicano Federation is deeply honored to receive the Visionary Award from Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. This recognition shines a light on the heart of our mission —to uplift our comunidad by ensuring families have equitable access to healthcare and essential resources," said Liz Ramirez, CEO, Chicano Federation. "Together, we're building a future where every family in San Diego County can feel secure, valued, and supported."

"La Maestra Community Health Centers is honored to be recognized for its visionary, holistic, and culturally competent approach to community health through the La Maestra Circle of Care integrated delivery model," said Zara Marselian, PhD, FACHE, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization, and recipient of this year's Visionary Award for an individual. "We greatly value our partnership with Blue Shield Promise on the Medi-Cal redetermination efforts, as well as the emergency response to the San Diego floods affecting our communities. "

Blue Shield Promise Health Plan "Leading the Way" 2024 Honorees

Leading the Way Visionary Award

Chicano Federation

Zara Marselian , PhD, FACHE, President and CEO, La Maestra Community Health Centers

Leading the Way for Distinguished Service

Ira Braverman , MD, Internist

, MD, Internist Norma Chávez-Peterson, Executive Director, ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties

and Imperial Counties Karis Grounds , Principal Consultant, Elevation Health Partners

, Principal Consultant, Elevation Health Partners John D. Malone , MD, MPH ( in memoriam )

, MD, MPH ( ) Lourdes Valderrama , Office Manager, Paradise Family Health Center and Pediatrics in Paradise

Leading the Way for Equitable Access to Care (for Medi-Cal Redetermination)

Access to Independence

Chicano Federation

Chula Vista Community Collaborative

Community Care IPA

County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency Self-Sufficiency Programs Department

Family Health Centers of San Diego

Integrated Health Partners of Southern California

La Maestra Community Health Centers

License to Freedom

MAAC

Mama's Kitchen

Mid-City CAN

Monarch School

Open Heart Leaders

Operation Samahan

Prospect Medical Systems

Rady Children's Health Network

SAY San Diego

Second Chance

Somali Family Services

SBCS (formerly known as South Bay Community Services)

Union of Pan Asian Communities (UPAC)

Leading the Way for Innovation

Family Health Centers of San Diego El Cajon Urgent Care and Cardiac Center

Refined Management

Leading the Way for Inspiring Leadership (for the San Diego Flood Response)

Alpha Project

Casa Familiar

Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce

Chicano Federation

County of San Diego Office of Emergency Services

Family Health Centers of San Diego

Father Joe's Villages

Feeding San Diego

Harvey Family Foundation

Jackie Robinson Family YMCA

Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank

La Maestra Community Health Centers

Legal Aid Society of San Diego

National School District

Neighborhood House Association

Operation Samahan

San Diego Foundation

San Ysidro Health

SBCS (formerly known as South Bay Community Services)

Spring Valley Library

The Urban Collaborative

Leading the Way for Partnership Excellence

Casa Familiar

Kitchens for Good

Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center

Leading the Way for Quality Healthcare

Top Performer Overall (Large Group): Vista Community Clinic – A Member of Integrated Health Partners of Southern California

Top Performer Overall (Midsize Group): Neighborhood Healthcare – A Member of Integrated Health Partners of Southern California

Top Performer Overall (Small Group): Community Health Systems – A Member of Integrated Health Partners of Southern California

Greatest Improvement in the Percentage of Quality Measures at or above the 75 th Percentile: TrueCare – A Member of Integrated Health Partners of Southern California

Percentile: TrueCare – A Member of Integrated Health Partners of Greatest Improvement in the Percentage of Quality Measures at or above the 50th Percentile: Rady Children's Health Network.

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 530,000 members across Los Angeles and San Diego counties. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

CONTACT: Kim Kellogg

Blue Shield of California

510-607-2359

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan