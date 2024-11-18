San Diego Providers, Community Groups, Public Officials to be Honored at Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan's 2nd Annual "Leading the Way Awards" Dinner
News provided byBlue Shield of California Promise Health Plan
Nov 18, 2024, 11:05 ET
SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan today announced 52 individuals and organizations in San Diego County who will be recognized at the nonprofit health plan's 2nd Annual "Leading the Way" Awards Dinner at The Prado in Balboa Park on November 21, 2024.
The awardees represent a broad section of healthcare providers and community organizations who are recognized for advancing health equity, improving health access, and ensuring high quality care.
"The individuals and organizations we are honoring make a significant difference in our communities and in the lives of our Medi-Cal members in San Diego County," said Kristen Cerf, president and CEO of Blue Shield Promise. "We are recognizing them for the vital contributions they make to those who need our help the most. Their dedication, innovation and commitment to accessible, equitable care helps us fulfill our mission. We could not do this without them."
Honorees will be recognized for achievements in several categories, such as inspiring leadership, partnership excellence, innovation, distinguished service, healthcare quality, and equitable access to care.
Two of the awardees, Chicano Federation and Zara Marselian, president and CEO of La Maestra Community Health Centers, are being recognized with Visionary Awards for their transformative roles serving the community.
"Chicano Federation is deeply honored to receive the Visionary Award from Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. This recognition shines a light on the heart of our mission —to uplift our comunidad by ensuring families have equitable access to healthcare and essential resources," said Liz Ramirez, CEO, Chicano Federation. "Together, we're building a future where every family in San Diego County can feel secure, valued, and supported."
"La Maestra Community Health Centers is honored to be recognized for its visionary, holistic, and culturally competent approach to community health through the La Maestra Circle of Care integrated delivery model," said Zara Marselian, PhD, FACHE, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization, and recipient of this year's Visionary Award for an individual. "We greatly value our partnership with Blue Shield Promise on the Medi-Cal redetermination efforts, as well as the emergency response to the San Diego floods affecting our communities. "
Blue Shield Promise Health Plan "Leading the Way" 2024 Honorees
Leading the Way Visionary Award
- Chicano Federation
- Zara Marselian, PhD, FACHE, President and CEO, La Maestra Community Health Centers
Leading the Way for Distinguished Service
- Ira Braverman, MD, Internist
- Norma Chávez-Peterson, Executive Director, ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties
- Karis Grounds, Principal Consultant, Elevation Health Partners
- John D. Malone, MD, MPH (in memoriam)
- Lourdes Valderrama, Office Manager, Paradise Family Health Center and Pediatrics in Paradise
Leading the Way for Equitable Access to Care (for Medi-Cal Redetermination)
- Access to Independence
- Chicano Federation
- Chula Vista Community Collaborative
- Community Care IPA
- County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency Self-Sufficiency Programs Department
- Family Health Centers of San Diego
- Integrated Health Partners of Southern California
- La Maestra Community Health Centers
- License to Freedom
- MAAC
- Mama's Kitchen
- Mid-City CAN
- Monarch School
- Open Heart Leaders
- Operation Samahan
- Prospect Medical Systems
- Rady Children's Health Network
- SAY San Diego
- Second Chance
- Somali Family Services
- SBCS (formerly known as South Bay Community Services)
- Union of Pan Asian Communities (UPAC)
Leading the Way for Innovation
- Family Health Centers of San Diego El Cajon Urgent Care and Cardiac Center
- Refined Management
Leading the Way for Inspiring Leadership (for the San Diego Flood Response)
- Alpha Project
- Casa Familiar
- Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce
- Chicano Federation
- County of San Diego Office of Emergency Services
- Family Health Centers of San Diego
- Father Joe's Villages
- Feeding San Diego
- Harvey Family Foundation
- Jackie Robinson Family YMCA
- Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank
- La Maestra Community Health Centers
- Legal Aid Society of San Diego
- National School District
- Neighborhood House Association
- Operation Samahan
- San Diego Foundation
- San Ysidro Health
- SBCS (formerly known as South Bay Community Services)
- Spring Valley Library
- The Urban Collaborative
Leading the Way for Partnership Excellence
- Casa Familiar
- Kitchens for Good
- Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center
Leading the Way for Quality Healthcare
- Top Performer Overall (Large Group): Vista Community Clinic – A Member of Integrated Health Partners of Southern California
- Top Performer Overall (Midsize Group): Neighborhood Healthcare – A Member of Integrated Health Partners of Southern California
- Top Performer Overall (Small Group): Community Health Systems – A Member of Integrated Health Partners of Southern California
- Greatest Improvement in the Percentage of Quality Measures at or above the 75th Percentile: TrueCare – A Member of Integrated Health Partners of Southern California
- Greatest Improvement in the Percentage of Quality Measures at or above the 50th Percentile: Rady Children's Health Network.
About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan
Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 530,000 members across Los Angeles and San Diego counties. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
SOURCE Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article