San Diego Selects CSS IMPACT Financial Cloud as its Debt Collections Platform

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of San Diego selects CSS IMPACT Financial Cloud Ecosystem as their new "NextGen" Debt Collections Platform, "CSS IMPACT | HD 2.0". CSS, Inc., the developers of "IMPACT | HD 2.0" is the leading provider of "NextGen" Cloud Financial & Debt Collections Ecosystem platforms for enterprises & government.

CSS's cloud Debt Collections Ecosystem platforms remove prohibitive costs in acquiring "NextGen" debt management technology, enabling City workforces to overcome fundamental day-to-day process challenges. Metropolitan Municipalities, such as the Cities of San Francisco & Los Angeles – and now the City of San Diego – are leveraging CSS's Financial Cloud technology to deliver turn-key debt management & collections process automation with a frictionless "Digital Consumer Engagement" experience, while efficiently streamlining the City's workforce resources, enabling them to focus on revenue management strategies & customer care.

The City of San Diego is a renowned technology leader that continuously leverages innovative and sophisticated digital tools that push the boundaries of how to deliver services to its citizens. Winner of the "Digital Cities Survey 2019" and 2nd place on the national "2019 Government Experience Awards" are clear evidence of the City's unyielding commitment to a growing technological foundation to enhance its citizens digital experience while developing processes that improve efficiency and transparency for its employees.

The City's selection of CSS IMPACT | HD 2.0 as its platform of choice aligns with this vision of delivering services leveraging the latest digital technology to improve productivity and quality of service while enhancing citizen experience and engagement.

"We are truly honored and humbled to have been selected by the City of San Diego for this implementation to deploy our 'NextGen' Financial Ecosystem, which will allow the city to leverage our cloud automation toolset to deploy streamlined processes and make services much more efficient, effective and transparent, while providing a rich digital customer service experience and better serve its citizens. We are very excited for this partnership and look forward to a long-term relationship with the City of San Diego," said Sergio Seplovich, Executive Projects Director at CSS.

About the City of San Diego, CA – Office of Finance

The City of San Diego is known as "the birthplace of California". With an estimated population of 1,425,976, it is the eighth-largest city in the United States and second-largest in California. It is part of the San Diego–Tijuana conurbation, the second-largest transborder agglomeration between the U.S. and a bordering country after Detroit–Windsor, with a population of 4,922,723 people. The city is known for its mild year-round climate, natural deep-water harbor, extensive beaches, long association with the United States Navy, and recent emergence as a healthcare and biotechnology development center.

The city is the seat of San Diego County and is the economic center of the region as well as the San Diego–Tijuana metropolitan area. San Diego's main economic engines are military and defense-related activities, tourism, international trade, and manufacturing. The presence of the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), with the affiliated UCSD Medical Center, has helped make the area a center of research in biotechnology.

About CSS, Inc.

CSS is a leading provider of end-to-end cloud Financial Debt Collections Ecosystem platforms & Contact Center solutions for enterprises that generate & manage mass receivables, payments, recoveries & revenues. By delivering cognitive cloud Financial Ecosystems technology, CSS helps municipalities and enterprises improve and automate all their daily financial processes, consumer engagement & business process. For more information, download our brochure at http://brochure.cssimpact.com or visit us http://www.cssimpact.com or call 877.277.4621

