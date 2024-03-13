San Diego Set to Host Unprecedented Gathering of Top Poets Celebrating Robert Frost's 150th Birthday

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Final preparations are underway in downtown San Diego for the unprecedented event marking the 150th birthday of the beloved poet Robert Frost. This once-in-a-lifetime event will take place March 20-24, 2024, transforming San Diego into a poetic hub where creativity, inspiration, and passion converge. The response has been enthusiastic, and space is filling up, but there are still seats available.

Presented by The Robert Frost Society (headquartered in San Diego) and the Library Foundation SD, the FREE sesquicentennial celebration is a four-day public event highlighted by free poetry workshops, roundtable discussions, and readings from ten of the nation's most honored poets, including Pulitzer Prize-winner Tracy K. Smith.

Along with Tracy K. Smith, the event will also include Ruth Lilly Prize-winner Allison Joseph, Pulitzer Prize-finalist Bruce Weigl, and Guggenheim Fellowship winner Jay Parini. Together these literary luminaries will take center stage to read and discuss their poems alongside the timeless works of Robert Frost himself, including classics like "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening," "Mending Wall," and "The Road Not Taken."

This gathering isn't just for literary experts. It's a celebration for everyone who cherishes the power of words and the magic of poetry. Join us for these free public sessions where you can immerse yourself in the beauty of verse, gain insights into Frost's profound influence, and connect with fellow poetry enthusiasts from around the world. Frost's poetry continues to be relevant to so much that is happening in our contemporary world. His work cultivates understanding, cooperation, an appreciation for nature and healing.

"San Diego is honored to host this extraordinary gathering of poetic talent," said Robert Bernard Hass, executive director of The Robert Frost Society. "We invite you to join us in celebrating Robert Frost's remarkable legacy and the transformative power of poetry to unite people from all walks of life."

Complementing this stellar lineup of keynote speakers and readers are renowned poets such as San Diego Poet Laureate Jason Magabo Perez, performance artist Karla Cordero, Poet's Prize finalist David Yezzi, Ohio Poet Laureate Amit Majmudar, Cave Canem Award winner Ruth Ellen Kocher, and Donald Justice Poetry Prize-winner, Ryan Wilson.

Morning events, including workshops and roundtables, will be held at UCSD's Park and Market, while afternoon and evening events, featuring keynote lectures and readings, will take place at the San Diego Central Library. All events are free and open to the public!

Seats are filling up quickly, so register today to reserve your place in this remarkable celebration of Robert Frost and the art of poetry. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/RobertFrost150

