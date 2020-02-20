San Diego ShamROCK Block Party 2020 Lineup Featuring the Young Dubliners, Irish & Celtic Rock Bands, and Top DJs

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShamROCK San Diego Block Party returns Saturday, March 14th, from 2 PM to Midnight, to turn the streets of the Gaslamp Quarter into an Irish Wonderland! The 2020 lineup boasts a wide range of talented musicians across 3 epic stages, The Pint Stage, The Pub Stage, and The Clover Stage!

The Pint Stage will be providing a full lineup of the nation's top Irish, Celtic and Rock bands! The Dubs are a lively musical experience that will have you singing, dancing, and drinking along! Joining The Dubs is an all-star lineup of top traditional Irish musicians. Featuring Na Scéalaithe Irish Dancers, Brogue Wave, Drunken Lullabies, Finnegan Blue, The Fooks, The LeperKhanz, and Lexington Field.

Head to The Pub Stage to enjoy Southern California's freshest beats! Setting the mood is a unique and exciting lineup of DJs to shut it down on the turntables! To navigate you through the sickest beats are Bille Knight, DJ Inspire, Jenny Pocket, Jimmy Boy, Jirafa, and Marc Cena!

The Clover Stage will bring the EDM vibes with the star from reality TV show Vanderpump Rules, James Kennedy. Kennedy has performed all over North America and his fan base is continuing to grow, making him an international DJ. The heat continues with nationally renowned DJs, The EC Twins who are known for their incredibly high energy shows! Joining them on The Clover Stage will be Erick Diaz, Pabulum, Jack Olgin, XOXO, Yodah and Eddie Abarca!

Grab your fellow leprechauns, don your green attire, and head to the historic Gaslamp Quarter to experience firsthand the Emerald Isle of the West Coast. With a lineup as good as gold, tickets will be going fast! Tickets are $45 for General Admission or choose to enhance your GA experience with a Custom Clover Crew package that includes a variety of exclusive benefits such as Lucky Line Entry, St. Patrick's Day swag and MORE (ranging from $7 to $35). Go big with the Lucky Leprechaun VIP Package for just $89 which includes: VIP entry, 7 complimentary drinks and MORE! To purchase tickets, see the full lineup, and for more information visit www.sandiegoShamROCK.com

