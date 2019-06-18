San Diego SHRM And Claremont Lincoln University Announce Partnership

CLAREMONT, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont Lincoln University, an online by design graduate school focusing on providing a socially conscious education, announced its new partnership with San Diego SHRM, the local chapter of the national Society for Human Resource Management. The two institutions share close mission alignment in providing professionals with "high value, high quality, dynamic and responsive programs and service".

With this agreement, Claremont Lincoln University will offer a scholarship toward tuition for San Diego SHRM members. This scholarship can be applied towards all CLU master's degree programs in addition to workshops, both online and on-site. CLU currently provides master's degrees in Social Impact, Peace and Social Justice, and in Organizational Leadership with concentrations in 7 disciplines: Civic Engagement, Ethics, Healthcare, Higher Education, Human Resources, Professional Studies, and Tech Management.

"We are excited to be able to partner with San Diego SHRM," said Joseph Sallustio, CLU COO. "Graduating with our master's degrees provides students with not only personal and career development, but through their socially conscious capstone work, students will have the opportunity to directly influence and benefit their communities throughout the San Diego region."

"Many of our members are looking for career growth and development and not just in the HR realm," said Emily Mullin, SD SHRM Executive Director. "We're thrilled to partner with Claremont Lincoln University to provide tuition scholarships to our San Diego SHRM members. By providing this great opportunity to our members, it directly supports our mission 'to provide members access to the SHRM Competency Model in a way that maximizes their ability to impact the success of their organization and to be the recognized voice of our Profession within our service area.' Supporting our San Diego SHRM Community to be the best professionals they can be, while providing socially conscious education, is a win-win partnership!"

Claremont Lincoln University is an online, non-profit graduate university with a mission to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills. Their socially conscious online master's degrees teach the engagement skills, behaviors and mindsets needed to navigate diverse interests and find common ground for peaceful and inclusive solutions. For more information about Claremont Lincoln University, visit https://www.claremontlincoln.edu/ .

