San Diego Startup is Re-Defining Sustainable Transportation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebike Cargo Products is demonstrating what is possible by bicycle with their new "Velocker" cargo system. This visionary startup is manufacturing secure bicycle cargo panniers that will get commuters on a bike for their daily transportation needs.

The Velocker cargo system was featured at the Benno Bikes booth at Eurobike 2019 in Germany. Velocker MAX - 20-inch lockable cargo panniers for extended frame bikes.

Born out of a desire to live more sustainably, the Ebike Cargo team set out to overcome common objections to bicycle commuting. The main complaint among aspiring bike commuters was that they could not carry their daily needs around by bike. A cargo bike appointed with Velockers can handle grocery runs, picking up the kids and even a run to the home improvement store.

An electric assist cargo bike with the Velocker system is the most efficient way available to transport people, goods and gear over moderate distances. Current electric assist bikes, with a range of 40-50 miles, cost about 10 cents to charge and have virtually no carbon emissions.

These high quality, aluminum cargo boxes are lockable, lightweight, weather resistant and easily removable. The lids also can be removed for larger loads or for carrying children and pets.

"Finally, cool and sturdy cases you can lock. Brilliant!" said Benno Baenziger, who co-founded the Electra bicycle brand in 1993 and is currently spearheading the cargo bike movement with his highly acclaimed Benno Boost E. Velockers were installed and featured in the Benno Bikes display at the 2019 Eurobike show in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

Velockers come in 2 sizes and include locking lids and rack attachment hardware. All Velocker cargo boxes are designed to be safe and quiet, and are compatible with most factory and aftermarket bicycle racks. These lockable, sturdy and weather resistant cases offer protection and security for the user's personal cargo. They complete the idea of using a bike for everyday transportation. Velockers are built to last, carry a 1 year warranty and are 99% recyclable.

The Ebike Cargo Products team is working hard to make "Life by Bike" realistic for all. For the sake of future generations, everyone needs to pitch in and cut their individual carbon emissions. Please join the team in their quest for sustainable transportation.

For more information please visit the Velocker Indiegogo campaign at https://igg.me/at/Velocker or the Ebike Cargo Products website at www.ebikecargo.com

Youtube 30 Second Commercial: https://www.youtube.com/embed/HMCS3vpaOdU

Full Size Images: https://ebikecargo.com/photos/

