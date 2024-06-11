San Diego Teen Publishes Children's Book

A heart-warming story that illustrates the beautiful bond between humans and dogs.

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego teen Siena Ferreyra-MacPete proudly releases her adorable new children's book The Legend of Inti and Flora: How the Peruvian Hairless Dog Lost Its Hair just in time for Peruvian Hairless Dog Day.

June 12th is Peruvian Hairless Dog Day, the day that celebrates Peru's famous National Dog. The Peruvian Hairless Dog was the inspiration for Siena Ferreyra-MacPete's recently published children's book.

Ever wonder why some dogs look the way they do? Why do Dachshunds have short legs? Why do Dalmatians have spots? And why does the Peruvian Hairless Dog have no hair? The Legend of Inti and Flora follows Inti the Sun God and Flora the dog on a colorful adventure and explains how Peru's famous national dog lost its hair.

"When I first saw a Peruvian Hairless Dog, I asked my parents why it had no hair? When I found out that there were no legends or folktales to explain why it was hairless, I decided to write my own," said Siena Ferreyra-MacPete. "I am excited that my book will also introduce kids to Peruvian culture.

The Legend of Inti and Flora: How the Peruvian Hairless Dog Lost Its Hair, not only provides the backstory for how the Peruvian Hairless dog lost its hair, but also teaches kids the important lesson to look beyond appearances. This book perfectly illustrates the heartwarming bond between dogs and people.

Available for purchase from Amazon

Published by Forest Lane Books, the ISBN is 978-0-9996735-2-2.

About the Author:

Siena Ferreyra-MacPete is a Peruvian American high school student in San Diego. She has always loved to read and write and loves animals. She lives with her family, two dogs and three cats. She hopes to write many more books.

