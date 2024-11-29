San Diego Teens Shatter Guinness World Record with 21,000 Shoes for Underserved Women and Children

By donating the largest number of shoes, backpacks, and toys in 24 hours, Youth Philanthropy Council and Jellypop will set a Guinness World Record to support those in need.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To make holiday giving more impactful than ever, the teen-led Youth Philanthropy Council (YPC) and LA-based, female-founded footwear brand Jellypop are joining forces to set a new world record with a donation of over 21,000 shoes to those in need.

The event will be held at:

Sharp Healthcare Spectrum Center

8695 Spectrum Center Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92123

8 AM - 2 PM

December 7th, 2024

"By purposely making this a live event we hope to not only provide new shoes for women and toys for children, but to also create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our youth volunteers, raising awareness and inspiring future generations of givers," says Youth Philanthropy Council Founder Augustus Holm, who founded the nonprofit when he was 13 years old.

The giveaway will be hosted outside Sharp HealthCare's corporate headquarters in Kearny Mesa. "The Foundations of Sharp HealthCare are thrilled to collaborate with the Youth Philanthropy Council for this event," says Christina Jordan, Chief Development Officer for Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus. "Making a positive impact on the lives of San Diegans and their families is central to Sharp HealthCare's mission. We are so pleased to facilitate community service initiatives like these and support those in need."

With hundreds of volunteers already confirmed and thousands of women and children in need set to receive gifts on December 7th, YPC and Jellypop are seeking additional teen volunteers and donations to make this record-breaking event the youth-led charity event of the year.

To sign up as a volunteer or contribute to this cause, go to www.ypc.care. To find out more about our sponsor Jellypop, go to www.jellypop.la. To support this cause, go to the GoFundMe page here.

About Youth Philanthropy Council

Founded in 2019, Youth Philanthropy Council (YPC) is California's largest youth-run nonprofit, dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty through impactful initiatives in healthcare, education, and community support. Led entirely by teens, YPC has raised over $3 million in donation revenue, spearheading projects such as the record-breaking "St. Nick's Kicks"—the largest 24-hour live event donating over 20,000 shoes to underserved women and children—and the Global Classroom Initiative, which funds school construction in underdeveloped regions. From collaborating with San Ysidro Health to creating community murals and providing COVID-19 relief, YPC empowers young people to make a lasting impact, proving that age is no barrier to meaningful change.

