San Diego's Highest Rated Dental Practice, "The Dentistry Collective" Launches Dental Membership Benefits Saving Program to Help the 300,000 Residents of San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego's highest rated Dental Practice "The Dentistry Collective" launches Dental Membership Benefits Saving Program. The goal is to help residents of San Diego, many of whom have recently lost their dental insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected hundreds of thousands of residents in San Diego, personally, professionally, and economically. Dr. Timothy Garofolo and his team at The Dentistry Collective recognized early on that there was a need for a membership program that would allow individuals to have dental care at their fingertips without breaking the bank. The Dentistry Collective team wanted to do their part to help people in the San Diego community who have lost their job and their dental benefits.

The best way to ensure healthy teeth is through regular and preventative dental care. Dentistry is something that a lot of people take for granted especially in America. Less than half of American's see a dentist every year and that includes patients with dental insurance. The main reason people put off going to the dentist is because they do not have dental insurance and believe it will cost an arm and a leg without it. For this reason, The Dentistry Collective created multiple Membership Savings Plans as a solution. The Dentistry Collective is now offering Dental Membership Savings Plans for patients who do not have dental insurance.

Why Dental Memberships?

The Membership Plans that The Dentistry Collective created are customizable based on the patient's specific dental needs. The patients have the option to pay for the plan annually or monthly, which also allows flexibility depending on their budget. The Membership Plans are similar to insurance plans; however they don't come with the same limitations, such as waiting periods, and insurance claim denials.

The Dentistry Collective Process

Since the Membership Plans are based on patients' needs, Dr. Garofolo recommends that they schedule a comprehensive exam with one of the Doctors to help them choose the best plan that meets their dental needs.

"As outliers in our industry, we will continue to challenge the norms of our profession by setting new standards in transparency, consistency, and most importantly, healthy, everlasting smiles," says Dr. Timothy Garofolo.

Membership Plan Options:

Gold Membership

Platinum Membership

Diamond Membership

Pediatric Membership (14 and Under)

Membership Benefits include:

10-20% Treatment Discount

Dental Cleanings

Fluoride Treatments

Comprehensive Exam, Including X Rays

Periodic Exam, Including X Rays

Emergency Exam

CT Scan

When you add it all up, the new Membership Plans represent a significant savings on dental care for self employed individuals, couples and families that want a better more affordable option for their oral health care needs.

About Dr. Timothy R. Garofolo

Dr. Timothy R. Garofolo, D.D.S. was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, double majoring in Biology and Psychology. He went on to the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry where he received his D.D.S.

Specialties include: General Dentistry, Family Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Same Day Smile Makeovers, Dental Implants, Invisalign, Same Day Crowns, Endodontics, Extractions, 3D Cone Beam Radiography, and Emergency Services. Brands include Cerec, and Invisalign.

Professional Associations: California Dental Association, American Dental Association, California Dental Society, and International Dental Implant Association. Dr. Garofolo was awarded America's Top Dentist in 2014.

About The Dentistry Collective

Originally founded by Dr. Timothy Garofolo in 2007, The Dentistry Collective is composed of compassionate individuals with the sole purpose of inspiring others by creating sustainable trust and value. The organization remains on the forefront of innovation, from the latest technological advancements to the serene environments created with passion. The Dentistry Collective's core values propel operation at their highest potential to deliver an unparalleled experience and impact the community through service and gratitude.

For more information, please visit https://www.TheDentistryCollective.com or to speak to Dr. Timothy Garofolo's highly trained team about your Dental Care, please call The Dentistry Collective at 858-257-3410.

