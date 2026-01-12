San Franciscans Overwhelmingly Support Transforming the SF Zoo, Oppose Panda Deal, New Poll Shows

EcoPark SF campaign launches to push a bold redesign of the zoo site.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent poll of 1,000 San Francisco–area voters shows overwhelming public support for a major transformation of the city's zoo: 76% want the zoo site re-imagined, 57% oppose keeping animals in captivity, and 59% oppose importing giant pandas.

The survey, conducted by national research firm Centiment, coincides with the launch of EcoPark SF , a campaign to replace the aging San Francisco Zoo with a 21st-century ecological park rooted in conservation, education, and public space.

The poll arrives as scrutiny over the zoo intensifies. Despite recent leadership changes, the facility remains defined by a 1930s-era model centered on exotic-animal display rather than modern conservation. Reports from the SF Animal Welfare Commission and the Association of Zoos & Aquariums cite deteriorating exhibits, safety concerns, and persistent staffing shortages. A forthcoming city audit has identified additional governance and financial problems.

The zoo's structural decline adds urgency: attendance is down 40% since 2019, and the zoo reports nearly $12 million in losses last fiscal year.

"San Franciscans are telling us clearly: they don't want a zoo built on concrete cages and outdated ideas. They want something better — a place that restores nature, advances science education, and reflects this city's values," said Justin Barker, founder of SF Zoo Watch and lead architect of the EcoPark SF proposal. "The public is ready. Now the city needs to catch up."

The poll also shows broad skepticism toward a proposed panda program. Such agreements typically require multimillion-dollar annual fees, payments supporting construction projects in China, and strict communication controls — while doing nothing to address the zoo's structural issues.

EcoPark SF proposes transforming the 100-acre site into restored wetlands, native gardens, coastal dunes, and hands-on science spaces. Early concepts include a Wildlife Rescue & Recovery Hub , an Ocean Action Lab for real-time ocean-health monitoring, and The Living Edge , a 20-acre coastal resilience zone protecting wildlife and nearby neighborhoods.

A projected $350 million capital investment, supported through public partnerships, grants, philanthropy, and memberships, is estimated to create thousands of union construction jobs, up to 450 permanent roles, and $900 million to $1.2 billion in public value within a decade.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity," Barker said. "We can protect our coastline, modernize education, and build a public space for the next century — not the last one."

Visit EcoParkSF.com

