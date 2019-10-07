San Francisco 49ers And Chegg Partner To Provide First Generation Students With College Scholarships

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco 49ers and Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first learning platform, today announced a partnership designed to fund as much as $100,000 in scholarship money this year to first generation college students living in the Bay Area. The multi-year partnership with the 49ers makes Chegg the presenting sponsor for all first downs by the 49ers at Levi's Stadium during the 2019 season, each one resulting in a $500 donation supported by Chegg into the First Down, College Bound Scholarship Fund.

The 49ers totaled 26 first downs in their home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 22nd, providing $13,000 to the scholarship fund benefiting first generation college applicants. The 49ers have seven more home games on their regular season schedule, beginning tonight against the Cleveland Browns in a nationally televised Monday Night Football game, during which each first down recorded by the 49ers will result in a scholarship fund donation.

"For nearly three decades, the primary community outreach initiative of the 49ers has been to increase educational empowerment and opportunity for underserved young people throughout the Bay Area and beyond," said Brent Schoeb, 49ers Chief Revenue Officer. "In Chegg, we have a partner whose principles and priorities align perfectly with those of our own and we are proud to formalize this partnership to raise awareness and funds for their Students First initiative."

The partnership between the 49ers and Chegg is a natural fit as the organizations share many core values. The 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth aligns directly with Chegg's mission to address the issues facing the modern student. 49ers EDU, a direct program of the 49ers Foundation, brings in 60,000 kids to Levi's Stadium every year, free of cost, for its STEAM education field trip program.

At the end of the season, with the money raised at every home game, the 49ers and Chegg will select five first generation college students and award them up to $20,000 each. To be eligible to receive this scholarship, Bay Area students should visit 49ers.com/chegg to apply for the First Down, College Bound scholarship. Finalists will be selected in in April of 2020.

"We are honored to partner with the San Francisco 49ers to have a positive impact in our local community," said Heather Hatlo Porter, Chief Communications Officer at Chegg. "At Chegg, our mission has always been to increase access to education by removing the systemic barriers in place, and the 'First Down, College Bound' initiative will open doors and create new opportunities for students and their families. Through this partnership, as we cheer for the on-field success of the team, we are simultaneously cheering for student's personal success and empowering them for the years to come."

About the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by Denise and John York, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has six conference championships and 19 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco more than 70 years ago. Please visit www.49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

About the 49ers Foundation

The 49ers Foundation harnesses football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through collective and innovative community-focused strategies. From award-winning STEAM education and nationally recognized youth football programs, to impactful community partnerships with leading non-profits, the 49ers Foundation is tirelessly dedicated to inspiring the confidence and collaboration youth need to tackle what is possible. Last year alone, the 49ers Foundation committed more than $6 million back into the Bay Area community and in its 28 years in existence has donated more than $40 million. 49ers.com/community/foundation

About Chegg

Chegg puts students first. As the leading student-first connected learning platform, Chegg strives to improve the overall return on investment in education by helping students learn more in less time and at a lower cost. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

About Chegg.org

Chegg.org is the impact, advocacy, and research arm of Chegg addressing the issues facing the modern student. The Chegg.org Impact Fund supports organizations who dream big and are dedicated to students achieving successful outcomes. For more information, visit http://chegg.org/

