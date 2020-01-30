San Francisco 49ers Star Richard Sherman Headlines "Adulting With Richard Sherman"

Million Stories Media, a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, is a new lifestyle and entertainment channel that offers a wide variety of original programming with a focus on career, money, family and issues that young Americans face today. By using the power of entertainment, the digital channel aims to break down the taboo of talking about finances, change the perception that financial issues are boring and empower a generation to become CEOs of their lives.

In addition to taking the 49ers to the championship game, Richard Sherman has been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award which highlights a player's volunteer and charitable work as well as their success on the field. His involvement with Million Stories Media is one more reason why Richard Sherman is a hero both in and out of the game.

"Richard Sherman is the perfect choice to headline 'Adulting,'" said Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation. "His personality, personal story and likability will draw in viewers and his passion for financial matters will help get young people interested in their own financial futures. He connects with our foundation mission on so many levels and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him on board."

Million Stories Media launches this spring, but viewers can catch a sneak peek of "Adulting with Richard Sherman" at www.millionstories.com

Million Stories is designed to inspire, entertain and transform money talk from boring and taboo to something compelling and socially relevant. Told in short form, bite-sized episodes, there is something for everyone. From laugh out loud comedy to thoughtful and relatable reality, the channel will offer a broad and highly relevant array of content.

The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3).

