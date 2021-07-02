San Francisco-based Bollynaach Dance Company Welcomes on Board Internationally Recognized Bharatnatyam Artist Sanjana Mahindrakar

FREMONT, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BollyNaach, Inc. opened its first Bay Area dance studio in Pleasanton in 2016. BollyNaach focuses on growing dancers in various styles of Bollywood and Indian dancing thereby developing versatile dancers. BollyNaach strives to excel in creativity and unique dancing artistic choreography. The institute teaches a wide variety of authentic Indian dance classes including Bollywood, Indian Classical, Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Bhangra, Garba, Folk, Bollywood Belly Dance, Ballroom dance and others through experienced and talented Instructors. Students will get opportunities to perform in dance shows, community events, and school recitals to showcase their talents. Advanced students can also aspire to join the BollyNaach Dance Company's team of talented dance professionals.

Bollynaach Dance Company productions, for which Ms. Sanjana Mahindrakar will join as a Choreographer or Dancer, include a number of projects and albums:

Classical Dance Album - Ms. Sanjana Mahindrakar will be recording dance choreography for this project.

Dance Series – Choreographing, coordinating group dancers, creative movement and actions for different clients and levels on a regular basis.

Bharatnatyam Intensive Program – Ms. Sanjana Mahindrakar will oversee a number of critical roles in this project, including composition, choreographing and dancers' arrangements, and dance production for the singles produced in the series.

Annual Dance Show – A number of roles in production and performance, including composition, choreographing and dancers' arrangements, and dance productions, creative movements and actions.

A Bharatnatyam performer, understanding the aesthetic value of traditional culture as also the beauty of the contemporary sensibilities, Sanjana Mahindrakar is a young talented lady with a passion for dance. Full of enthusiasm and love for the art, she started learning Bharatanatyam at a very young age of eight years and successfully completed her Arangetram under the able guidance of Guru Smt. Charmaine Ann Lazarus in the year 2014. She completed her training not only in Bharatnatyam as a dance form but also mastered the different aspects of Bharatanatyam including Nattuvangam and Singing with the support and encouragement of her guru. From participating in local competitions to proudly representing her country, India at the global level and for numerous international dance festivals, she has won many accolades along the journey. In spite of being an active performer at multiple events of national and international level she has been very humble and down to earth and believes that practice and hard work are the only things that can do good to any artist.

