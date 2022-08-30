San Francisco Bay University Expands Its Online Degree Programs

Students can get the same rigorous education and top-notch professors remotely from anywhere in the world.

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Bay University (SFBU) is proud to announce the expansion of its online degree programs. This development will allow even more students to earn their degrees from the comfort of their own homes.

Several of the programs SFBU offers are available online. These include:

These programs are designed for busy working professionals who want to continue their education without sacrificing their careers or time with family.

With so many people working remotely, online education in its many forms is here to stay. And like many other universities in San Francisco, California, we are glad to bring online classes to our student body.

Paul Choi, EVP of SFBU, said, "Students should feel comfortable knowing that what is covered in an in-person class is also covered in an online course. They can expect to receive the same rigorous learning and top-notch professors online as you would in person."

SFBU is a premier WASC/WSCUC-accredited, nonprofit university located in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley. SFBU offers degree programs in computer science, engineering, technology, and management. Learn more at www.SFBU.edu .

