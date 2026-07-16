San Francisco Bay University launches $10K AI-enhanced MBA designed for a rapidly changing workforce

MBA Pro+ combines faculty mentorship with AI-augmented learning experiences to help working professionals develop the capabilities employers value most

FREMONT, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Bay University (SFBU), a WASC-accredited, nonprofit institution in Silicon Valley, today announced the launch of MBA Pro+, an online Master of Business Administration designed specifically for today's workforce. Priced at $10,000 for the entire degree with a flexible pay-as-you-go model, the program combines personalized AI-enhanced learning experiences with one-on-one faculty mentorship to prepare the next generation of business leaders for the future.

San Francisco Bay University President Nick Ladany and faculty introduce MBA Pro+, a 100% online, WASC-accredited MBA designed for working professionals. Priced at $10,000 total tuition, the program combines AI-enhanced learning, faculty mentorship and SFBU’s Think → Do → Create model to help students build practical skills and career-ready work for an AI-shaped business world. Speed Speed

Developed through more than 16,000 hours of course design by academic leaders, learning experience designers, industry experts, and AI technologists, MBA Pro+ combines a rigorous curriculum, responsible faculty-governed AI, personalized learning, and faculty mentorship to prepare graduates for an increasingly complex, AI-driven world.

According to the latest GMAC Prospective Students Survey, prospective students are increasingly prioritizing affordability (37%), return on investment (37%), and career outcomes (30%) when selecting an MBA program. Responding to this demand, SFBU aligned the curriculum with the durable capabilities organizations consistently report lacking, including critical thinking, creative problem-solving, adaptability, communication, and responsible leadership.

"Business education was built for a different era," said Dr. Nick Ladany, president of San Francisco Bay University. "Access to information is no longer the competitive advantage. Today's leaders need to think critically, build professional relationships, solve complex problems, and use AI responsibly. MBA Pro+ was designed around those realities from day one."

Adaptable, Personalized Education

Rather than simply adding AI to a traditional MBA, SFBU redesigned the learning experience from the ground up around the needs of today's working professionals — combining applied learning, personalized support, responsible AI, and faculty mentorship into a single, student-centered model.

Designed for students balancing careers, families, and other responsibilities, MBA Pro+ offers a flexible, self-paced online learning experience with 12 asynchronous courses (36 credits) supported by regular faculty mentorship and 24/7 access to AI-enhanced learning. The program further personalizes each student's experience by adapting to their abilities, professional goals, learning preferences, and lived experiences, with tailored support available in more than 50 languages.

Human-Centered, AI-Enhanced Learning

MBA Pro+ boasts a highly relevant, 21st-century curriculum that aligns learning with 45 employer-demanded competencies, preparing graduates for long-term career success. At the core of the program is the interactive, skill-based Think → Do → Create learning model, supported by Bayley, SFBU's proprietary, Socratic, curriculum-aligned AI system. Together, they transform knowledge into real-world capabilities through a continuous cycle of learning, application, personalized feedback, and improvement.

"We believe the future of education isn't artificial intelligence or human intelligence — it's both working together," said Dr. Heather Herrera, vice president of strategy and innovation at SFBU. "By combining AI with human interaction, we're creating a co-intelligent learning experience that transforms knowledge into employer-valued capabilities while developing the social and emotional intelligence that technology cannot replicate."

From Knowledge to Capability

Beyond studying business concepts, students can put them into practice through immersive simulations, in-person community projects, and other real-world learning experiences. Along the way, they build a tangible portfolio of work that demonstrates their ability to solve real business challenges and their readiness for today's workforce.

"It's time to stop building graduate education around institutions and start building it around our students," said Dr. Brad Fuster, SFBU provost and vice president for academic and student affairs. "MBA Pro+ was designed as an adaptive learning system that continuously evolves to stay ahead of the changing needs of our students, faculty, employers, and the industry."

In addition to developing core business competencies, the program's curriculum equips students with responsible and ethical AI leadership capabilities to leverage emerging technologies in an increasingly AI-driven workplace.

Faculty Designed & Governed

Faculty remain at the center of the MBA Pro+ experience. Developed by academic leaders, professors, and subject-matter experts with experience at organizations including OpenAI, Google, IBM, 3M, Boeing, AT&T, and Cisco, the program was built in collaboration with instructional designers and AI technologists. Faculty established the curriculum and academic standards and continue to oversee the learning experience, ensuring every AI-enhanced interaction supports student success.

"We designed MBA Pro+ to amplify — not replace — the knowledge and skills of faculty," said Dr. Johnathan Mun, professor and chair of business at SFBU. "By incorporating AI-enhanced experiences, we're able to give students more opportunities to apply what they're learning while allowing SFBU faculty to focus on what we do best: providing the mentorship, networking, and guidance to be successful."

A New Era for Graduate Business Education

Higher education innovator John Katzman, founder and CEO of Noodle, believes MBA Pro+ represents a new vista for graduate business education. Noodle partnered with SFBU to help bring the program to market.

"The workforce is changing, and this program addresses tomorrow's skills to create tomorrow's leaders," said Katzman. "The six-figure, ivory tower MBA has its audience and purpose, but there is a larger group of people for whom this is the better option."

MBA Pro+ will offer rolling enrollment, with the inaugural cohort beginning September 1, 2026.

For more information, visit https://proplus.sfbu.edu.

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO BAY UNIVERSITY

San Francisco Bay University (SFBU) creates accessible learning opportunities that prepare diverse undergraduates and graduate students for lifelong personal and professional success. Through high-quality, career-focused programs in psychology, business, computer science, and engineering, SFBU is building an international model for higher education in service of the common good.

The SFBU campus in Fremont, Calif., captures the entrepreneurial and technology-forward spirit of Silicon Valley. By integrating cutting-edge technology, real-world learning experiences, and personalized support, SFBU equips students for leadership. Its affordable tuition, range of scholarships, and streamlined application process dismantle traditional barriers and welcome new generations of learners.

As part of SFBU's holistic commitment to excellence, its Center for Empowerment and Pedagogical Innovation trains faculty in best pedagogical practices while generative artificial intelligence spans the curricula. The university is a member of the College-in-3 Exchange and developed an initial trio of three-year bachelor's programs introduced in 2026.

SFBU students graduate with a cultivated set of industry-aligned competencies, identified and refined in collaboration with the Silicon Valley community. The student-centric core curriculum, known as the Agility Praxis Pathway, is the foundation for the university's redefined undergraduate teaching and learning practices. SFBU is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. Learn more at www.sfbu.edu.

SOURCE San Francisco Bay University