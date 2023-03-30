San Francisco Bay University Sponsors the West Coast's Largest High School Hackathon

Fostering innovation and the next generation's tech leaders is critical to the growth of Silicon Valley

FREMONT, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Bay University (SFBU) is proud to announce its Gold Sponsorship of the upcoming Los Altos Hacks, a hackathon event designed to bring together young innovators and technology enthusiasts.

The 24-hour high school hackathon, the biggest in Silicon Valley and California, will take place from April 8-9, 2023, and provide a platform for participants to showcase their creativity and technical skills in developing innovative solutions to real-world problems.

SFBU is dedicated to supporting initiatives that allow students to innovate and tackle complex problems in a fast-paced environment. The sponsorship of Los Altos Hacks is also a testament to SFBU's continued commitment to fostering the growth of aspiring young talents in the tech industry.

"Our sponsorship of Los Altos Hacks reflects our commitment to developing the next generation of tech leaders and entrepreneurs," said Engineering Dean Thawi Iwagoshi. "We are proud to support this event, which provides a valuable opportunity for young programmers and future engineers to showcase their skills and gain the type of valuable experience that we prize when looking at applicants."

SFBU is a premier WASC/WSCUC-accredited, nonprofit university located in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley.

Learn more about SFBU's Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at https://www.sfbu.edu/academics/school-of-engineering/bscs.

