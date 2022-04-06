San Francisco Bay University's Intensive English Program Gets High Marks from Commission on English Language Program Accreditation (CEA)

SFBU remains focused on providing a stellar education for all

FREMONT, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a letter dated December 14, 2021, the Commission on English Language Program Accreditation (CEA) wrote that they had completed their review of San Francisco Bay University's Intensive English Program and were very pleased with their findings.

The letter stated, "…facilities are well equipped, up to date, and conducive to learning with open areas for students to work, glass walls for the instructor offices for students to approach them when needed, and an outdoor area to work and socialize safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Student Achievement is confirmed as a strength as a result of onsite verification activities during the virtual review. The program documents in writing whether students are ready to progress to the next level or to exit the program of study using assessment instruments [that] appropriately assess the achievement of student learning outcomes. Overall … a strong program, serves students well, and clearly demonstrates an ongoing commitment to growth and sustainability."

SFBU ESL Administrator, Jennie O'Connor, had this to say about CEA's letter regarding the Intensive English Program. "It is an honor to get such high praise from CEA. SFBU works hard to enhance the communication skills of its talented students whose primary language is not English. I am pleased to hear that our efforts are recognized by such an important accreditation body."

Please contact [email protected] for additional information.

SFBU is a premier WASC/WSCUC-accredited, nonprofit university located in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley. SFBU offers degree programs in computer science, engineering, technology, and management. Learn more at www.SFBU.edu .

