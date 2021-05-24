San Francisco Cable Cars Head to the Texas Hill Country Vineyards

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable Car Wine Tours, owners of the largest private fleet of San Francisco Cable Cars, is bringing their famous Cable Car Wine Tours to Texas. The world-famous open-air cable cars have been the best way to see wine country for many years and now Texans will be able to experience that famous ride in Fredericksburg, TX. Historic and replica San Francisco cable cars make up the fleet, with many having been taken straight off their rails and converted over to gas powered vehicles.

Cable Car Wine Tours will operate shared group tours 7 days a week in Fredericksburg, where guests can purchase tickets for an all-inclusive day that includes a ride on one of their cable cars, wine tastings, and lunch. They are also available to book for private tours or special events like bachelorette parties, weddings, or corporate outings for anyone looking for a private experience or to customize their stops and duration.

In addition to their wine tours, they have partnered with the #1 ghost tour in America according to USA Today in 2020, Nightly Spirits, to offer haunted tours in the evenings around Fredericksburg. These tours include beer flights and a hop on/off style ghost tour around Fredericksburg, where you will hear spooky stories and see haunted buildings. During Halloween season, they even bring out their famous haunted Cable Car #10 that has its own murderous past in San Francisco.

Ryan Trenkle, Wine Tour Director, "It's pretty exciting to bring our world class experiences to Fredericksburg and we think that Texans will be excited to ride in something that isn't just another limo bus, but in a type of vehicle that they can really see Hill Country. Nothing beats clear open views facing out towards the wineries when hearing about the history and experiencing the best wineries in Texas."

About Cable Car Wine Tours: Founded in 2006 in Temecula, CA, Cable Car Wine Tours is now a division of the Eat Drink Scare Tour Co., owners of Nightly Spirits and Cable Car Wine Tours, with Headquarters in Fredericksburg, TX. Cable Car Wine Tours operates tours in California and Texas, which tour tens of thousands of people a year through different wine regions.

