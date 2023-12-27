San Francisco City Guides Launches New, Free Climate Change Tour at San Francisco's Crissy Field

Walking Tour Showcases 180-Degree Views of Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Bay

and Crissy Field's Bird-Friendly Wetlands

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco City Guides today announced the launch of its new, free Climate Change Walking Tour at San Francisco's Crissy Field on San Francisco Bay. Visitors and locals can embark on an enlightening walking tour that explores the profound impacts of climate change against the breathtaking backdrop of panoramic views, showcasing the beautiful San Francisco Bay and San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

View of Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco City Guides Climate Change Tour at Crissy Field

Guided by knowledgeable San Francisco City Guides volunteers, this thought-provoking tour invites participants to engage in a meaningful dialogue about the imminent threats posed by climate change and rising sea levels of San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean. The tour delves into diverse topics including: the restoration efforts to transform Crissy Field's previous use as an airfield into a carbon-absorbing haven and bird-friendly marsh; the establishment of a nature preserve enveloping a wetland; tales of local environmental champions; how rapid population growth has dramatically altered the habitats of birds, trees and fish in the region; San Francisco's strides toward sustainability; and practical ways to minimize one's carbon footprint, as well as participate in shaping climate decisions within one's own local community.

As a non-profit organization committed to preserving and perpetuating the rich history and folklore of San Francisco, San Francisco City Guides, in collaboration with its primary sponsor, the San Francisco Public Library, offers all tours free of charge. City Guides volunteers are serious about sharing the fun of discovering San Francisco and its neighborhoods. The purpose is to preserve and perpetuate the history and folklore of San Francisco and to celebrate its rich history of cultural diversity.

For detailed information about the free tour, the tour schedule and to secure a reservation, please visit the official tour page: Climate Change at Crissy Field Tour. For additional information, please contact David Leggett, Tour Coordinator, at 831.917.4415 or [email protected].

