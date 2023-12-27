San Francisco City Guides Launches New, Free Climate Change Tour at San Francisco's Crissy Field

News provided by

San Francisco City Guides

27 Dec, 2023, 14:25 ET

Walking Tour Showcases 180-Degree Views of Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Bay
and Crissy Field's Bird-Friendly Wetlands

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco City Guides today announced the launch of its new, free Climate Change Walking Tour at San Francisco's Crissy Field on San Francisco Bay. Visitors and locals can embark on an enlightening walking tour that explores the profound impacts of climate change against the breathtaking backdrop of panoramic views, showcasing the beautiful San Francisco Bay and San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

Continue Reading
View of Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco City Guides Climate Change Tour at Crissy Field
View of Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco City Guides Climate Change Tour at Crissy Field

Guided by knowledgeable San Francisco City Guides volunteers, this thought-provoking tour invites participants to engage in a meaningful dialogue about the imminent threats posed by climate change and rising sea levels of San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean. The tour delves into diverse topics including: the restoration efforts to transform Crissy Field's previous use as an airfield into a carbon-absorbing haven and bird-friendly marsh; the establishment of a nature preserve enveloping a wetland; tales of local environmental champions; how rapid population growth has dramatically altered the habitats of birds, trees and fish in the region; San Francisco's strides toward sustainability; and practical ways to minimize one's carbon footprint, as well as participate in shaping climate decisions within one's own local community.

As a non-profit organization committed to preserving and perpetuating the rich history and folklore of San Francisco, San Francisco City Guides, in collaboration with its primary sponsor, the San Francisco Public Library, offers all tours free of charge. City Guides volunteers are serious about sharing the fun of discovering San Francisco and its neighborhoods. The purpose is to preserve and perpetuate the history and folklore of San Francisco and to celebrate its rich history of cultural diversity.

For detailed information about the free tour, the tour schedule and to secure a reservation, please visit the official tour page: Climate Change at Crissy Field Tour. For additional information, please contact David Leggett, Tour Coordinator, at 831.917.4415 or [email protected].

SOURCE San Francisco City Guides

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.