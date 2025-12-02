San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign to Sustain Street Medicine and National Health Corps Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When Emily Jiang joined the San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium (SFCCC) as a National Health Corps (NHC) AmeriCorps member with the Street Outreach Services (SOS) program, she hoped to better understand the challenges that unhoused people face when trying to access care. Just a few months into her yearlong service term, she is already learning important lessons. As she explains, "I have come to realize that the work that we do can be more than just a clinical service. It can also be a form of recognition that helps people feel seen when it is easy to feel forgotten."

Emily and a provider care for an SOS patient

For more than 40 years, the SFCCC has advanced the health and well-being of low-income San Franciscans through direct service, workforce development, and coordinated policy and advocacy efforts. This Giving Tuesday, SFCCC is urging community support to sustain these vital programs, particularly NHC, which is facing historic funding cuts.

SFCCC has served as the San Francisco site for NHC since 2019, graduating 88 AmeriCorps members who have supported public health efforts including food security initiatives, connections to substance use treatment, care coordination for people experiencing homelessness, and critical COVID-19 response efforts. Many go on to careers in medicine, social services, and public health policy.

This fall, SFCCC welcomed its 2025 cohort of 14 members, eagerly committed to a year of service. However, in the face of severe national funding reductions to the AmeriCorps program, SFCCC's grant was significantly reduced, leaving five of these members ineligible for the AmeriCorps education awards that members rely on to cover tuition or student debt. To close this gap, SFCCC is launching a $35,000 Giving Tuesday campaign to ensure all members receive support for their education.

Supporting the service and education of people like Emily is critical to nurturing a healthcare workforce equipped to address the ongoing crisis faced by people living on the street. Emily recalls the story of one patient she and the SOS team accompanied to an urgent care appointment. As she parted ways with the team following her visit, she thanked them and said, "Today, I felt important."

About SFCCC: San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium is a partnership of nonprofit health centers dedicated to bridging the gap in access to compassionate, inclusive, and comprehensive healthcare for San Francisco's diverse communities.

SOURCE San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium